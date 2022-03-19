How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the Valspar Championship takes place Saturday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world.

Matthew NeSmith tied the Copperhead course record at Innisbrook with a 10-under 61 and set the tournament record for 36 holes in building a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Valspar Championship.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )