How to watch The Honda Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of The Honda Classic begins Thursday as PGA National and The Bear Trap welcome some of the PGA TOUR's top pros.



Past Honda winner Sungjae Im, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel and last week's wire-to-wire champion Joaquin Niemann headline the field.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1–6 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR LIVE