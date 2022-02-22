Breaking down Brooks Koepka’s best shoe moments

It seems everyone has caught the sneaker bug in the world of professional sports and entertainment. From hip-hop mogul DJ Khaled's $8 million sneaker room to NBA champion P.J. Tucker’s insanely rare collection, everyone is making headlines for their exclusive pickups. Can someone from the PGA TOUR go “shoe for shoe” with the sneaker community elite? Brooks Koepka has accepted that challenge head on.

Over the past few years, he has been making waves in the sneaker community for all the right reasons. The four-time major winner has been spotted wearing some of the most limited and bespoke shoes both on and off the course.

As he plays in his hometown Honda Classic this week, let’s a take a look at five of Koepka’s top sneaker moments.