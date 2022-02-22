Q&A: David Feherty talks Tiger Woods

David Feherty was announced Tuesday as the emcee of next month’s World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tiger Woods, former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem, four-time LPGA Tour major winner Susie Maxwell Berning, and trailblazing golf course designer Marion Hollins.

The ceremony is set for March 9 -- the eve of THE PLAYERS Championship -- at PGA TOUR Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Feherty spoke to PGATOUR.COM by phone from his farm, about 90 minutes south of Dallas, about his long career covering the headliner of the next WGHOF class, 82-time TOUR winner and 15-time major winner Woods.

PGATOUR.COM: How much of your career did you spend covering Tiger?

DAVID FEHERTY: Yeah, well, 20 years with CBS, and it’s been seven now with NBC. He turned pro and I became a broadcaster within a month of each other, and I was assigned his group, it seemed, every time he was on our air. It was the most amazing thing. He made me look like an idiot on several occasions, saying he had to punch out or whatever when he didn’t. I had a front-row seat for the greatest golfer in history.

PGATOUR.COM: One of those times when he proved you wrong, he was in gnarly rough at the last at Firestone South, about 190 out, and you said he couldn’t reach the green. He took a mighty lash with a wedge and knocked it 10 or 15 feet from the pin. You’d left your mic open when Ernie Els, who was playing with him, said something that only later got bleeped out. What did he say?

DAVID FEHERTY: He said, “F--- me.” I campaigned for a long time that we don’t need to show Tiger’s reaction to these shots he hits. It’s the guy he’s playing with, that’s the relevant reaction. That was when Ernie was the second-best player in the world, so you can’t get a more relevant reaction than that.

PGATOUR.COM: You once called Tiger a loser because he hadn’t won, and he went along with it and said he wasn’t even the first loser. At another tournament, this one he did win, you said he played the last three holes “like a $3 violin.” Did he appreciate that you gave him the needle because he was so feared that no one else would?

DAVID FEHERTY: He appreciated when someone gave him the opportunity to be self-deprecating, because he was so much better than everybody else. I think it was difficult for him to talk about it at times because it’s like a broken record. He would make birdie, they would make bogey, the gap would just get wider. Hell, he won a U.S. Open by 15 shots. I remember writing somewhere that the last person to do that was Old Tom Morris and he was playing with a badger’s testicle stuffed with seagull feathers.