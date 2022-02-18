-
-
Inside the Field: The Honda Classic
-
February 18, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- February 18, 2022
-
Highlights
Best bunker shots in the Bear Trap at The Honda Classic
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
How the field qualified for The Honda Classic as of 2/18/2022:
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Brooks Koepka
Gary Woodland
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Jimmy Walker
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Patrick Reed
Danny Willett
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Henrik Stenson
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Stewart Cink
Tyler Duncan
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Charles Howell III
Sungjae Im
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Keith Mitchell
Joaquin Niemann
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Richy Werenski
Matthew Wolff
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Martin Kaymer
Camilo Villegas
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Jason Dufner
Padraig Harrington
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Nicolai Hojgaard
Chase Koepka
Kyle Westmoreland
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Alan Morin
Life Member.
Davis Love III
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Louis Oosthuizen
Alex Noren
Brian Harman
Cameron Tringale
Aaron Wise
Lee Westwood
Charl Schwartzel
Jhonattan Vegas
Chris Kirk
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Ian Poulter
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Hank Lebioda
Tyler McCumber
Denny McCarthy
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Kyle Stanley
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
# Major medical extension.
William McGirt
Wesley Bryan
Seung-Yul Noh
Kelly Kraft
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Three-time winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Mito Pereira
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Cameron Young
Patrick Rodgers
Hayden Buckley
J.J. Spaun
Taylor Pendrith
Taylor Moore
Vince Whaley
Aaron Rai
Alex Smalley
Trey Mullinax
John Huh
Davis Riley
Chad Ramey
Max McGreevy
Greyson Sigg
Seth Reeves
Curtis Thompson
Andrew Novak
Bronson Burgoon
Austin Cook
Matthias Schwab
Lee Hodges
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Nick Hardy
Adam Svensson
Justin Lower
David Skinns
David Lipsky
Dawie van der Walt
Peter Uihlein
Michael Gligic
Paul Barjon
Dylan Wu
Brandon Wu
Chris Stroud
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Austin Smotherman
Ben Kohles
Brett Drewitt
Kurt Kitayama
Joshua Creel
Jared Wolfe
Callum Tarren
Grayson Murray
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Mark Hubbard
Tommy Fleetwood
Jim Knous
Beau Hossler
Chase Seiffert
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
-
-