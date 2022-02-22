-
-
Expert Picks: The Honda Classic
-
February 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2022
-
Highlights
Golf is hard | 'Bear Trap' edition
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's The Honda Classic in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL
EXPERT PICKS: THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 28 3,038 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 44 3,008 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 124 2,918 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 371
2,762 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 467
2,711 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,461
2,097
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 35 1,468 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 62 1,464 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 286 1,371 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 545 1,310
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,061
1,211
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,753
1,012
-
-