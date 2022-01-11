-
How to watch Sony Open of Hawaii, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 11, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Sony Open in Hawaii takes place once again from Waialae Country Club. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR's first full-field event of 2022 takes place this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Round 1 gets underway Thursday from Waialae Country Club.
The deep field includes Cameron Smith, who won last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Corey Conners and Kevin Kisner.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Featured Holes). Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups), 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Featured Holes).
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
Kevin Na, Cam Smith, Talor Gooch
(Tee times)
Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Matt Jones
(Tee times)
Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson
(Tee times)
Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel, Harris English
(Tee times)
