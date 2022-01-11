-
-
Expert Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 11, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2022
- Marc Leishman is a favorite this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: SONY OPEN IN HAWAII
EXPERT PICKS: SONY OPEN IN HAWAII
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 167 1,840 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 193
1,829
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 221
1,815
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 336
1,772
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 419
1,743
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,372
1,332
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 996 293 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,030
291 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,276
277
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,328 272 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,350
271
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,709
247
-
-