Power Rankings: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2022
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
Top 10 all-time shots at the Sony Open in Hawaii
So much for fatigue or rust!
The super season of 2020-21, nine tournaments in the fall to open 2021-22 and a traditional holiday hiatus did nothing to slow the flow of record scoring at last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. But before you wonder if the Sony Open in Hawaii can follow that act, it’s already poised to replicate its own from a year ago.
For details on that, a not-so-subtle change in the course setup and other analysis, continue reading beneath the projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Seamus PowerContinues to make the most of career-best form. A T15 in his debut at Kapalua goes down as his 11th top 25 in his last 15 PGA TOUR starts. This is his fifth appearance at Waialae.Continues to make the most of career-best form. A T15 in his debut at Kapalua goes down as his 11th top 25 in his last 15 PGA TOUR starts. This is his fifth appearance at Waialae.
14 Abraham AncerHit 31 GIR in two rounds here last year but he missed the cut on the number after connecting on only eight of those chances for birdie. Already warm after opening 2022 at Kapalua (T35).
13 Matt JonesSettled for solo third at Kapalua but no one scored better than his 62-61—123(!) on the weekend. Solid slate at Waialae include a trio of top 20s, including a personal-best T11 last year.
12 Billy HorschelFifth trip but first time he’s played both stops on the Aloha Swing in the same season. Also, oddly, he went on to win a PGA TOUR event in the same season after his last three. T7 here last year.
11 Charles Howell IIIHe’s never won this tournament but he’s No. 1 in all-time earnings with a 20-for-20 record that includes 10 top 10s and another four top 20s. Placed T16 at Sea Island to close out the fall.
10 Kevin KisnerA T8 at Kapalua restores expectations after a dreadful fall. A 7-for-7 record at Waialae and three top-five finishes since 2015 reinforces the faith. Top on TOUR in fairways hit and T9 in GIR.
9 Talor GoochStruck it well tee-to-green in his Kapalua debut and placed T15. Remains atop the FedExCup standings. Also familiar with Waialae where his best of four attempts yielded a T18 in his first in 2018.
8 Russell HenleySince breaking through at Waialae as a rookie in 2013, he hasn’t missed an edition. He’s added three top 20s, including a T11 last year. Also 8-for-8 with five top 25s since the 2021 Wyndham.
7 Kevin NaFits the profile for what Waialae requires so well that it’s not surprising that he prevailed last year, but it took 14 trips to convert. Opened 2022 with a consistent T13 at Kapalua.
6 Hideki MatsuyamaIn first competition since winning the ZOZO in Japan in October, he authored a steady T13 at Kapalua last week. Perfect in five trips to Waialae since 2015, the last two going for a top 20.
5 Sungjae ImTack on another four sub-70s for the 23-year-old at Kapalua where he finished T8 for a fourth straight top 20 this season. He’s 3-for-3 at Waialae with two top 25s and a scoring average of 67.83.
4 Cameron SmithNow that he’s won each leg of the Aloha Swing, he can become the latest to pick off both in the same season. The 2020 Sony champ is 6-for-6 at Waialae. Leads the TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green.
3 Webb SimpsonOwns a CH3-esque record at Waialae with 11 cuts made in as many appearances. All of the last seven were top 20s; he’s gone T4-3rd-T4 since 2018. Top 15s in last two official starts of 2021.
2 Marc LeishmanAnother non-winner at Waialae who’s manufactured a résumé that’d make CH3 proud. The Aussie is 12-for-12 with four top 10s among seven top 20s. Coming off a T10 at the Sentry TOC.
1 Corey ConnersPossesses the power to contend anywhere, but it’s his precision from tee to green that elevates him as a primary threat at Waialae where he’s 3-for-3 with a T3 (2019) and a T12 (2020).
Former Sony champions Ryan Palmer (2012) and Matt Kuchar (2019) will be reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider with Jason Kokrak, world’s top-ranked amateur Keita Nakajima and other notables.
There are so many things that define the warm welcome extended by the Sony Open in Hawaii.
As host to 144 golfers, it’s the first full-field event of the reopening of the season. Waialae Country Club on the oceanside of Honolulu is a stock par 70 and the only stage since the tournament debuted in 1965. The setup is consistent and scoring is favorable. And, duh, it’s in paradise.
Before Kapalua’s Plantation Course showcased record-low scoring last week, the 2021 edition of the Sony flashed its own tournament record – 67.975. Chris Kirk posted quad-65s … and settled for co-runner-up honors to Kevin Na’s 21-under 259. Of the 292 scores recorded by the 73 golfers who completed four rounds, only 14 (or 4.8 percent) were over par.
The objective is easy: Hit the ground and run. However, it doesn’t hurt to have played the previous week at Kapalua.
Seven of the last eight winners at Waialae made the short trip west from Maui. The only exception, ironically, is Cameron Smith in 2021, he, of course, of last week’s TOUR-record in relation to par (34-under 258). As of Monday afternoon, 21 of the 38 golfers who pegged it at Kapalua are committed to the Sony, including the Aussie.
Those who already have given it a go at Waialae likely will notice longer primary rough. It’s up 33 percent from previous editions and allowed to grow to three inches. That’s not insignificant, so it should defend scoring on approach to some degree and cause pause on some tee boxes. However, bermuda greens remain restricted to 11 feet on the Stimpmeter, so Justin Thomas’ course-record 59 (2017) is a reasonable target, especially during the first three rounds when winds are expected to be light. Rain almost never can be ruled out, but dry conditions are forecast throughout.
Experience on Waialae also has defined every champion except Russell Henley in 2013. Dismissing Bob Goalby, who prevailed in the inaugural edition for which all participants naturally were first-timers, Henley is the only debutant who has connected for victory.
For the 16th consecutive edition, overall yardage is 7,044. The only modification of note occurred at the par-4 second hole where a pair of bunkers right of the fairways have been conjoined.
