-
-
How to watch THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
October 16, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
- THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT takes place from Las Vegas this week. (Christian Peterson/Getty Images)
Round 3 of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT takes place Saturday from Nevada.
Keith Mitchell built a five-shot lead after firing 62-64 over the first 36-holes. Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs and Seonghyeon Kim sit T-2 and will have to go low on Moving Day to catch Mitchell.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
MUST READS
Rory McIlroy’s prediction coming true at THE CJ CUP
Keith Mitchell builds five-shot lead at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Win probabilities: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Insider: K.H. Lee's unusual introduction to golf
-
-