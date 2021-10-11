  • TOUR INSIDER

    K.H. Lee's unique introduction to golf

    From a trip to the local driving range as a 13-year-old trying to lose weight, to a PGA TOUR winner

  • K.H. Lee initially threw shot put as a teen before transitioning to golf. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)K.H. Lee initially threw shot put as a teen before transitioning to golf. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)