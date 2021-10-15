-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Jordan Spieth’s Round 2 highlights from THE CJ CUP
2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Keith Mitchell (1, -18, 34.8%)
2. Jordan Spieth (T2, -13, 10.9%)
3. Adam Scott (T2, -13, 7.6%)
4. Tyrrell Hatton (T6, -12, 5.1%)
5. Harry Higgs (T2, -13, 4.9%)
6. Cameron Smith (T8, -11, 3.9%)
7. Viktor Hovland (T8, -11, 3.7%)
8. Paul Casey (T8, -11, 3.4%)
9. Rickie Fowler (T6, -12, 3.2%)
10. Aaron Wise (T8, -11, 2.5%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Patrick Reed +4.3
Around the Green: Webb Simpson +2.4
Approach the Green: Abraham Ancer +4.2
Off-the-tee: Charley Hoffman +1.9
Total: Mackenzie Hughes +6.2
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Shriners Children's Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.