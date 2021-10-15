Rory McIlroy’s prediction coming true at THE CJ CUP

“Fields are so deep that people wouldn't maybe pick a Keith Mitchell to win a tournament at the start of a week, but you play with him in a final round on a Sunday, he stopped me in my tracks. I was like, he is a hell of a player. And people don't realize that.”

Two days after the comments, and months after the tournament referenced, and Mitchell boasts a five-shot lead after incredible rounds of 62-64 at The Summit Club. Given Mitchell, a one-time TOUR winner missed seven of his next 12 cuts after a T3 at Quail Hollow – including his first two of this season – you could certainly argue the 18-under start wasn’t expected.

“You could say that about 100 guys out there that depending on who you play with… you turn up to a typical PGA TOUR event where there’s 144, 156 players and you feel like three-quarters of the field have a chance to win and that just sort of illustrates how deep the fields are,” McIlroy continued.

The case is strengthened not just by Mitchell’s blistering start in Las Vegas but by some of the names behind him. Despite a stacked field boasting 36 of the world’s top 50 players, among those tied for second place are the winless Harry Higgs (64-67) and little known Korean Seonghyeon Kim (68-63).

Kim is ranked 190th in the world but recently won the Japan PGA Championship to jump into the CJ CUP. He will attempt to get through the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School next week in New Mexico. That’s right. Second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

“I don't think you really can quantify how deep the TOUR is… it’s a joke,” Higgs says.

“We were watching Q-School scores this morning on the range. Those guys are fighting for their careers and lives this week and if you put any one of the 70-some odd guys on any of the stages on this golf course... everybody playing second stage right now is also good enough to shoot these scores that we're shooting currently.”

Higgs echoed another pre-tournament statement from McIlroy, relaying the stunning fact that while world No.2 Dustin Johnson did win the November 2020 Masters as part of last season, he was yet to win an event in the 2021 calendar year.

“He's the second best in the world and he hasn't won this whole year. It's insanely difficult to win… and anyone can set a record at any moment.” Higgs added.

Since Tiger Woods won six TOUR events in the 2009 season, that mark has not been hit again by an individual. Jordan Spieth and Jason Day won five each in 2015 and Justin Thomas had five in 2017. Last season Patrick Cantlay claimed the FedExCup with a four-win season.