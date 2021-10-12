-
How to watch THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 12, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT takes place from Las Vegas this week. (John and Jeannine Henebry/The Summit Club)
The PGA TOUR remains in Las Vegas for the second consecutive week as THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT takes place from Nevada.
The incredibly strong field includes Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Harris English, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Jason Day and Justin Rose, just to name a few.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
(Tee times)
Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth
(Tee times)
Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa
(Tee times)
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak
(Tee times)
MUST READS
