Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 11, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Collin Morikawa is just one of the many big names competing this week in Las Vegas. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The desert-encircled, neon-charged cityscape of Las Vegas is instantly recognizable, and while images of the stark definition from the air are attention-grabbing, views from elevated spots on the ground perhaps are the most intriguing. Because you can see for miles and miles, the scope of The Strip against the distant backdrop of the Spring Mountains is more compelling.
This is true approaching from the northeast on I-15 and especially just past dusk when the entire width of the city is visible, lit up and fronting the silhouette of the mountains under an orange sky. The daytime perspective from the opposite angle will be on display from the perch of this week’s host of the fourth PGA TOUR event of the 2021-22 season.
Contested at The Summit Club, THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT features a limited field of 78 and no cut. For details of the tournament, the new venue, the specific history that defending Jason Kokrak is chasing and more, continue reading beneath the projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Cameron SmithFailed to rebound after losing in a playoff at THE NORTHERN TRUST, but he’s had a month off after what had been a sizzling stretch. Promise of four rounds gives his putter time to ignite.Failed to rebound after losing in a playoff at THE NORTHERN TRUST, but he’s had a month off after what had been a sizzling stretch. Promise of four rounds gives his putter time to ignite. 14 Viktor HovlandHe’s guaranteed a paycheck at this week’s ball-striker’s paradise, but it’s remarkable that he’s missed only one cut since golf resumed following the three-month shutdown of 2020.He’s guaranteed a paycheck at this week’s ball-striker’s paradise, but it’s remarkable that he’s missed only one cut since golf resumed following the three-month shutdown of 2020. 13 Shane LowryHe’s been in a sustainable groove for about a year now. It manifested in a positive experience at the Ryder Cup despite the defeat, and extended to a T4 at the Dunhill Links the following week.He’s been in a sustainable groove for about a year now. It manifested in a positive experience at the Ryder Cup despite the defeat, and extended to a T4 at the Dunhill Links the following week. 12 Rory McIlroyIt was a heavy couple of months for him representing Ireland at the Olympics (T4) and Europe at the Ryder Cup (1-3-0). Now refreshed, his focus can be renewed for his 2021-22 season debut.It was a heavy couple of months for him representing Ireland at the Olympics (T4) and Europe at the Ryder Cup (1-3-0). Now refreshed, his focus can be renewed for his 2021-22 season debut. 11 Brooks KoepkaLike majors, negative results in shootouts can be forgiven to a point. Although he finished T67 at the Shriners, his firepower never should be ignored. He’s also well past his wrist injury.Like majors, negative results in shootouts can be forgiven to a point. Although he finished T67 at the Shriners, his firepower never should be ignored. He’s also well past his wrist injury. 10 Tyrrell HattonLast year, he prevailed at the BMW PGA Championship and answered with a T3 at Shadow Creek the following week. This year, he arrives with a week off after a T2 at the Dunhill Links.Last year, he prevailed at the BMW PGA Championship and answered with a T3 at Shadow Creek the following week. This year, he arrives with a week off after a T2 at the Dunhill Links. 9 Sam BurnsKept the pedal down for three rounds of the Shriners after winning the Sanderson Farms, but he ran out of gas in the finale (72) to finish T14. Leading the TOUR in GIR and SG: Tee-to-Green.Kept the pedal down for three rounds of the Shriners after winning the Sanderson Farms, but he ran out of gas in the finale (72) to finish T14. Leading the TOUR in GIR and SG: Tee-to-Green. 8 Louis OosthuizenThe South African who easily had the best record in the 2020-21 majors with winning one continues to perform like he’s in his prime even with his 39th birthday looming (Oct. 19).The South African who easily had the best record in the 2020-21 majors with winning one continues to perform like he’s in his prime even with his 39th birthday looming (Oct. 19). 7 Tony FinauIt’d be a surprise only if he didn’t box out for a spot here. Recent winner at Liberty National and among the best tee-to-green every time he pegs it. Length is a bonus at this altitude.It’d be a surprise only if he didn’t box out for a spot here. Recent winner at Liberty National and among the best tee-to-green every time he pegs it. Length is a bonus at this altitude. 6 Sungjae ImFinished third at Bay Hill the week after breaking through at PGA National in 2020. Arrives now as the most recent winner at TPC Summerlin where he led the field in GIR and scrambling.Finished third at Bay Hill the week after breaking through at PGA National in 2020. Arrives now as the most recent winner at TPC Summerlin where he led the field in GIR and scrambling. 5 Marc LeishmanIt’s wicked early but the Aussie has been pouring just about everything he sees into the cup. Sits T25 in GIR, first in putts per GIR and T1 in par breakers after his T4-T3 start.It’s wicked early but the Aussie has been pouring just about everything he sees into the cup. Sits T25 in GIR, first in putts per GIR and T1 in par breakers after his T4-T3 start. 4 Xander SchauffeleThe Olympics gold medalist lulled until a characteristically strong T5 at East Lake. He then recorded a 3-1-0 record in his Ryder Cup debut. Loves himself the limited-field, no-cut invites.The Olympics gold medalist lulled until a characteristically strong T5 at East Lake. He then recorded a 3-1-0 record in his Ryder Cup debut. Loves himself the limited-field, no-cut invites. 3 Justin ThomasNot surprisingly, he led the TOUR last season in proximity to the hole from the fairway, slotted third in SG: Approach and T3 in SG: Tee-to-Green. Hung up a pair of fourths in the Playoffs.Not surprisingly, he led the TOUR last season in proximity to the hole from the fairway, slotted third in SG: Approach and T3 in SG: Tee-to-Green. Hung up a pair of fourths in the Playoffs. 2 Dustin JohnsonAlready had been surging before going 5-0-0 at the Ryder Cup, thus avenging what happened at Whistling Straits at the 2010 PGA Championship, albeit in a team competition.Already had been surging before going 5-0-0 at the Ryder Cup, thus avenging what happened at Whistling Straits at the 2010 PGA Championship, albeit in a team competition. 1 Collin MorikawaNow rested after a whirlwind of a summer and massive success at the Ryder Cup, who needs luck in Vegas when the house is tilted in your favor? Read below for the explanation.Now rested after a whirlwind of a summer and massive success at the Ryder Cup, who needs luck in Vegas when the house is tilted in your favor? Read below for the explanation.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include reviews of defending champion Jason Kokrak, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia and other notables.
For the second consecutive year, THE CJ CUP is being staged in the United States due to the pandemic. Last year’s edition was held at Shadow Creek Golf Course north of downtown Las Vegas. The Summit Club is due west of The Strip and only six miles south of TPC Summerlin, site of last week’s Shriners Children’s Open.
As of Monday, 46 of the 78 in the field at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT competed at the Shriners, including champion Sungjae Im. Because the tournament originally was scheduled to be in South Korea, eight exemptions into the tournament still were reserved specifically for golfers from the country. Five qualified via the money list on the KPGA, while the other three were selected using the Official World Golf Ranking on Oct. 4.
Sixty exemptions are reserved for golfers in order of the final standings of the 2020-21 FedExCup. Only eight of the top 60 have elected not to play.
The Summit Club opened in the spring of 2017. The stock par 72 is a Tom Fazio design tipping at 7,431 yards. The viewpoints on the tee boxes at the 614-yard, par-5 sixth hole and 508-yard par-4 10th face The Strip about 10 miles to the east, but elevated sightlines with scenic vistas in all directions are experienced throughout the walk. The jackpot probably won’t be settled until the finishing hole. Measuring 580 yards, it’s also is par 5.
Bentgrass greens are average in size and are prepped to touch a typical 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. The rest of the property is blanketed with overseeded bermudagrass and the primary rough stands at four inches. Despite the relative youth of the course, all 62 bunkers recently have been replaced with fresh sand.
The exclusive club claims two-time major champion Collin Morikawa among its members. The scary thing about that fact is that ball-strikers already have an edge on unfamiliar tracks because it takes a round or two to get the feel for the greens, their undulations, where to miss, etc. Morikawa already is a proven, world-class tee-to-green technician, but now he’s equipped with perhaps more first-hand knowledge than everyone else in the field.
Kokrak capitalized on the formula at Shadow Creek last year. Arguably most familiar with it, he broke through for his first PGA TOUR title in what was his 10th season as a member. Now he’s faced with defending on a different test. If he converts, he’ll be the first to do so in a non-major on a different course since Jim Furyk successfully defended at the RBC Canadian Open at Angus Glen Golf Club’s North Course in 2007. (He connected for the 2006 Canadian Open title at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.)
Conditions as spectacular as the views will be the norm throughout the tournament. Just about nothing but sunshine is expected for all four rounds. Daytime highs will climb from the upper 60s into the mid-70s for the finale. Winds will be light.
