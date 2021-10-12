-
Expert Picks: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 12, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Marc Leishman is red hot entering this week in Las Vegas. (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 133
554
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 426 486 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 426 486 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 549
467 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 650
453
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,970
152
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 133
554
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 426 486 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 426 486 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 549
467 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 650
453
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,970
152
