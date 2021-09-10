2021-22 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: 51-100

Rank Player Age 2020-21 earnings Status Comment

51 Bubba Watson 42 1.873M Top 125 Finished the Regular Season at 71st in the FedExCup and as the only outside the top 60 with as many as his five top 10s. Also missed only four cuts. Bizarre. He’s in his pocket just outside the cornerstone pieces, though.

52 Gary Woodland 37 1.294M* Top 125 It wasn’t until just after the 2020-21 season started when he revealed the severity of his injury (torn labrum in a hip), so that he grinded out a 14-for-25 with three top 10s is seriously impressive. Now he comes cheap.

53 Carlos Ortiz 30 2.682M Top 60 It can be easy to forget that he logged a couple of seasons on TOUR well before returning in earnest in 2018-19, so he’s a veteran. Now he’s a winner (Houston), still pre-prime and plays a lot. Reliable and potent mix.

54 Sergio Garcia 41 2.998M Top 30 Delivered (as he should have) for salary gamers, but we’ve played this game of hot potato with him for the last four seasons. Usually barely reaches the membership minimum in starts, too. Equal chances to be lucky or mad.

55 Branden Grace 33 2.222M Top 60 Chalk up his dreadful 2019-20 to the pandemic and lean on the form with which we were familiar. Just be careful about expectations for playing time after 27 starts in 2020-21, even in the President Cup year.

56 Erik van Rooyen 31 2.211M* Top 30 What a finish! He and fellow non-member Top 125 qualifier Will Gordon were headed to the KFT Finals when EVR broke through at Barracuda and parlayed it into a trip to East Lake. Gordon went 0-for-3 at the Finals.

57 Adam Scott 41 1.517M* Top 125 Admitted that the pandemic impacted his routine more than he would have preferred, but he still angles upward on performance alone. Also still comfortably inside the top 50 of the OWGR (39th).

58 Chris Kirk 36 2.176M Top 70 His inspiration comeback from alcoholism and depression was punctuated in the final start of his medical extension when he finished T2 at Waialae. He’s performing like we remember but now with new perspective.

59 K.H. Lee 30 3.085M Top 60 After a couple of seasons to learn the ropes, he connected for his breakthrough title at the Nelson, but he also recorded a co-runner-up at the WMPO and totaled eight top 25s among 22 paydays. That’s nice value.

60 Alex Noren 39 2.085M* Top 60 A T4-T9 in the Playoffs ruined what would have been exceptional value in salary leagues, but he’s still affordable. Packs a punch but despite a limited schedule, draft leaguers can’t rush into him.

61 Charl Schwartzel 37 2.264M Top 60 For fantasy purposes, he regained relevance with three podium finishes among 10 top 25s last season. His 27 starts were seven more than his previous high. Should keep the pedal down with the Presidents Cup looming.

62 Maverick McNealy 25 2.055M Top 60 Eleven of 16 paydays went for top 25s, so he locked in after subscribing to Butch Harmon’s advice to forget about status. Poised to break through sooner than later, but this is just his third season.

63 Kevin Streelman 42 2.162M Top 70 Presents as a reverse-splits type until he connects as expected. That’s golf for ya. Since he’s never slumped, it’s fairer to say that he’s enjoying a second career peak on the other side of 40. A best buy among the insurance.

64 Rickie Fowler 32 1.089M* Multi-year For those who love speculative investments. He gets so much attention and he has his loyalists among gamers, so he’s not going to fall as low as maybe he should, but the Nappy Factor will be kicking in this fall.

65 Seamus Power 34 1.547M Top 80 Sláinte! What a summer for the Irishman. Trended hard for three months before breaking through at the Barbasol. Improvement is realized across the board statistically. Invitationals add another layer of challenge in 2021-22.

66 Stewart Cink 48 3.596M Top 30 Every once in a while, an old guy will get over on the rest. Kenny Perry, Vijay Singh, Julius Boros (going way back). Highly unlikely Cink returns to East Lake again but he’s reminded us of what was good and can be again.

67 Adam Hadwin 33 1.308M* Top 125 Recorded four top 10s but struggled with his irons and missed a career-high 13 cuts. He’s entitled to a mild dip and he’s in his prime, so expectations remain high, thus the asterisk.

68 Aaron Wise 25 2.207M Top 60 Exciting talent on the rise again. Among those who benefited from the extension of membership eligibility due the pandemic. Authored a season similar to his Rookie of the Year campaign of 2017-18, albeit without a win.

69 Patton Kizzire 35 2.102M Top 70 Matched or exceeded career highs in starts (29), top 10s (5), top 25s (9) and cuts made (22) in 2020-21. The Auburn product didn’t complete his rookie season (2015-16) until he was 30, but he’s been worker for us.

70 Mackenzie Hughes 30 1.845M Top 70 After reaching his first TOUR Championship in 2020, he essentially treaded water for 12 months. You can almost feel him grinding. He puts a lot of pressure on his putter, but it rescues him often.

71 Talor Gooch 29 2.291M Top 70 Beloved by gamers in all formats because there’s no scar tissue. He’s escalated nicely in four seasons and continues to lurk just outside the second tier of talent, but it shouldn’t be long before he’s part of it. Impeccably balanced.

72 Ian Poulter 45 1.641M Top 80 Set career highs with 17 paydays and 21 starts in the super season, so the value is in the hit ratio, not the reps. Hasn’t regressed as sharply as other bunters, if at all. Still crazy-good with the putter. No reasons not to bite.

73 Doc Redman 23 1.361M* Top 125 It’s important to remember his youth and rapid rise via the non-member top-125 conduit in 2018-19, but he’s here to stay. He’s made only six career KFT starts. Already a renown ball-striker and with an extra gear.

74 Brendan Steele 38 1.358M Top 125 He performs like the tides, which it to say that he’s still performing. Deeper formats never turn away three top 10s and more than double paydays vs. missed cuts, but you have to stick it out through the slumps.

75 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 27 839K* KFT Finals It was only a matter of time before he snared his card. He’ll debut as a member essentially at the peak of his value and he’ll play against the toughest fields more than other grads. Do not bet unless you are all in.

76 Ryan Moore 38 777K* Major Medical Despite sitting out the entire fall of 2020 with a sore back, he threatened the Playoffs but finished 0-for-3. Needs 108.703 FedExCup points in nine starts to retain status. Conditionally exempt but unlikely to need it.

77 Harold Varner III 31 2.013M Top 60 Reliable rank-and-filer still on the upward trajectory. The last couple of years have proven how he can focus on important societal issues while retaining good form. You won’t lose sleep with him rostered long-term.

78 Lee Westwood 48 3.435M Top 60 Yes, he’s renewed his membership again. It’s much easier that he’s 33rd in the OWGR. Ignore his age and let him drift in your draft until you’re happy with the early construct. There is a place for him.

79 Doug Ghim 25 1.283M Top 125 The pandemic may have been the best thing for his career because he turned a forgettable 2019-20 into a fruitful 2020-21 with nine top 25s among 18 cuts made. Short-lister in DFS on every short track, too.

80 Jason Day 33 1.291M* Top 125 A lot like Rickie Fowler, the Aussie needs no introduction and has no shortage of believers, so the advice is simple: If you’re going to take the plunge, limit your shopping to one and surround with busier reliability.

81 Danny Willett 33 618K* Multi-year Fully exempt through this season via his 2016 Masters title and one-season extension due to the pandemic. COVID-19 knocked him out of THE PLAYERS during what’s already been a challenge for travel. In his prime.

82 Mito Pereira 26 370K* KFT (Rookie) The only three-time winner on the 2020-21 KFT is exempt from the reshuffle. The Chilean enjoyed a torrid summer that included consecutive top 10s on the PGA TOUR and a T4 at the Olympics.

83 Lucas Glover 41 2.577M Top 60 Paid off the faithful with the win at the Deere, in the process proving how a tee-to-green monster who is an OK putter can light fire in a given week. Appears in enough of the side stages to be dangerous in all formats.

84 Jhonattan Vegas 37 2.069M Top 70 Recorded a trio of runner-up finishes among eight top 20s in 2020-21. The tee-to-green specialist from Venezuela should remain on a similar trajectory with the Presidents Cup on the horizon in 2022.

85 Harry Higgs 29 1.829M Top 70 Among the minority who proves that the learning curve can be overrated. After essentially identical seasons in his first two tries, he’s as comfortable inside the ropes as his vibe emits on the outside. Already in the 2022 Masters.

86 Patrick Rodgers 29 968K* KFT Finals The Nappy Factor didn’t take early in 2021 as he submitted his worst of six seasons with a PGA TOUR card, but he was a short-lister to regain it at the Finals, especially after generating momentum upon arrival. Safe.

87 C.T. Pan 29 1.227M* Top 125 Gritty. The bronze medalist at the Olympics has a resolve that has perpetuated the kind of success that he flashed as an amateur. Now facing the opportunity to return to the Presidents Cup. Invest in the upswing.

88 Brandon Hagy 30 1.593M* Top 125 Lo and behold, his first season as a father easily was his best. It also helped that he stayed healthy. As long as he stays busy, which he should, he’ll continue to fulfill the promise he flashed coming out of Cal.

89 Keith Mitchell 29 1.665M* Top 70 Scratched out all four top 10s in the back half of 2020-21, so he recouped our trust, but it’s been a wild ride since play resumed following the 2020 shutdown. Can’t resist his moxie, though. Even feels cheap at that price.

90 Brendon Todd 36 1.349M Top 125 Consecutive victories in November of 2019 laid the foundation for winner’s status through 2023-24. A regression last season was predictable, but it’s more of an indicator of his true value. Led the TOUR in fairways hit.

91 Joseph Bramlett 33 735K* KFT Finals The KFT Championship winner is exempt from the reshuffle as the Finals points leader, but he also has a Minor Medical with one start to earn 112.117 FedExCup points and a promotion. Latch on because of position.

92 David Lipsky 33 265K* KFT (Rookie) Doesn’t hurt to debut in one’s prime. We’ve been hearing about and monitoring him ever since he starred at Northwestern. With multiple wins worldwide and a killer season on the KFT, he’ll be unflappable.

93 Dylan Frittelli 31 1.564M Top 125 Fresh off a nutty season in which he recorded a pair of fifth-place finishes in majors and survived round robin at the Match Play. Three straight now at $1.5M. Loves the free, worldly vibe with the firepower.

94 Henrik Norlander 34 1.377M* Top 125 Recurring theme in any tournament preview is how he’s positioned to pounce with elite ball-striking. It’s yielded three top 10s in each of the last two seasons in what is his third rebound to TOUR. This time he stuck.

95 Luke List 36 1.243M Top 125 Because he’s among the longest off the tee, stripes his irons so well and plays a ton, he should continue to occupy a position in the Playoffs for years, so ride out his inconsistent and often poor putting.

96 Sam Ryder 31 1.080M Top 125 Rock-steady rank-and-filer who’s finished 101st-112th in the FedExCup in his first four seasons. Since he profiles to pick off a win at some point, it’s OK to lean on the promise over an older veteran hanging on.

97 Stephan Jaeger 32 92K* KFT Made it look easy with two wins, four seconds and a third contributing to 13 top 10s. Finished second in the all-around and walked off the season going T4-T4-T2. As the combined points leader, he’s not subject to the reshuffle.

98 Greyson Sigg 26 189K* KFT (Rookie) Gonna fly off your board as a two-time KFT winner with 10 top 10s, 19 top 25s and the cachet of being a University of Georgia product. Also ranked fourth in the all-around. The surprise would be if he doesn’t stick.

99 Lucas Herbert 25 403K* KFT Finals Easy to get excited about the Aussie but remain patient as he now has something to lose. His OWGR (52nd) is glossy and he’s a two-time European Tour winner, but this ascent is to another level.