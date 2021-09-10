2021-22 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: 151-200

Rank Player Age 2020-21 earnings Status Comment

151 Max McGreevy 26 -- KFT (Rookie) Captained Oklahoma to the 2017 NCAA title. Eventually parlayed the Order of Merit title on PGA TOUR China in 2019 into a return to the KFT, and now this. Consistently solid for most of 2021. Sleeper.

152 James Hahn 39 1.197M Top 125 Turns 40 this fall so tiptoe into usage in the long-term. He set up last season with three straight top 10s to open and eventually fulfilled the terms of a medical, but success was scant for most of 2021. Deep formats only.

153 Roger Sloan 34 1.107M Top 125 We can’t count on runner-up finishes but he’s hung up one in both seasons in which he’s reached the Playoffs, going 17-for-27 in each. The Canadian contributes in other areas, but let him drop to you.

154 Kramer Hickok 29 1.348M Top 125 Beware any talent for whom one result of 24 is worth more than 50 percent of his FedExCup total. His playoff loss at TPC River Highlands was electric but it was one week. Make him prove it again ... and again.

155 Michael Gligic 31 620K KFT Finals In his bonus season triggered by the pandemic, the Canadian improved his putting and secured what would have been conditional status before regaining fully exempt status at the KFT Finals. Up the upswing and still cheap.

156 Sahith Theegala 23 188K* KFT Finals (Rookie) Barely qualified for the Finals but capitalized. This will test the former all-everything at Pepperdine but he’s not going to be a sleeper, so if you invest, the plan is to surround with proven talent for support.

157 Davis Riley 24 35K* KFT (Rookie) Comfortably inside the bubble from the get-go in January of 2020. Won twice, totaled 17 top 25s and finished eighth in the all-around. The Alabama product didn’t do much in seven TOUR starts, though. Maybe an omen?

158 Alex Smalley 24 151K* KFT Finals (Rookie) The buzzer-beater from Duke qualified for the Finals with a T29 in his backyard at Sedgefield and then parlayed that into this. He’ll be a fun follow even if you’re not on board.

159 Sung Kang 34 428K* Multi-year His 2020-21 lacked a patented podium finish and his only top 25 occurred in his last start (T15, Wyndham), so he’s on sale in the last season courtesy of his breakthrough victory at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson.

160 Seth Reeves 30 -- KFT His struggles as a PGA TOUR rookie in 2018-19 trickled into 2020 before his breakthrough on the KFT opened the floodgates. Didn’t defend the title due to the birth of his first child, but the merge of two positives elicits intrigue.

161 Jared Wolfe 33 -- KFT (Rookie) Despite his collegiate experience at Murray State, he’s done everything but race to the PGA TOUR, but he has won at just about every level along the way, including twice on the KFT. The big fella can send it.

162 Kelly Kraft 32 138K* KFT Finals Gets a clean slate as a Finals grad but because of a bout with COVID-19, he also has special terms on an extended Major Medical where he opens. Now has 13 starts to bank 292.607 FedExCup points and retain status.

163 Robert Streb 34 1.811M Top 60 Picked off his second TOUR title at Sea Island in the fall and returned to the Playoffs for the first time in four years. It’s also been that long since he’s made more cuts than he’s missed in a single season.

164 Camilo Villegas 39 945K Conditional Well, it wasn’t meant to be despite a yeoman’s effort in return from injury and personal tragedy. Likely will receive the lion’s share of sponsor exemptions from his category, but consider only as a midseason grab.

165 Bud Cauley 31 100K* Major Medical Had surgery on April 26, 2021, for an undisclosed injury that continued to cause pain. Made only one start (T14, 2020 Fortinet), so he has 27 starts to earn 391.355 FedExCup points. Green light when he returns.

166 Ben Kohles 31 -- KFT It’s been nine years since he became the first in KFT history to win in his pro debut, and then won again the following week, but he was one-and-out as a TOUR member in 2013. Now grizzled, the tee-to-green surgeon could surprise.

167 Nate Lashley 38 879K Multi-year He’s capitalized on the later opportunity as a first-time TOUR member in his mid-30s, but he presents as merely complementary in deeper leagues. Weekly leaguers shall unite at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

168 Michael Thompson 36 907K Multi-year Set through 2022-23 on the shoulders of his 3M Open title in 2020. Outside the top 130 in the FedExCup in five of the last seven seasons, so he’s risky. Consider in short-term formats when he finds a groove.

169 Phil Mickelson 51 2.707M Top 70 He’s never been No. 1 in the OWGR, won the U.S. Open or captured a FedExCup title, but he became the oldest ever to win a major at the PGA Championship in May. Asking him to sustain elevated form now is unfair.

170 Andrew Landry 34 594K* Multi-year Fully exempt through 2022-23. He’s admitted to not being afraid of the top of the leaderboard when he finds it, but he hasn’t found it often enough to resonate in full-season formats. Much better fit in DFS.

171 Matthias Schwab 26 9K* KFT Finals (Rookie) Former teammate of outgoing PGA TOUR member Will Gordon and 2019 U.S. Amateur runner-up John Augenstein at Vanderbilt, the Austrian is ready. How he balances his Euro Tour schedule is TBD.

172 Austin Cook 30 898K KFT Finals After enduring one of the roughest experiences inside the ropes in 2021, he snuck inside the bubble at the Finals to retain status. However, he all but exhausted our trust equity in him, so limp in if at all in the last round.

173 Kevin Tway 33 323K* Multi-year Perhaps the pressure of the contract season (due to his win at the 2019 Fortinet) will turn him around. In the last two seasons combined, he recorded only two top 25s in 43 starts. Hold your breath.

174 J.J. Spaun 31 419K KFT Finals If not for a T2 to open the Finals in Boise, he’d be back on the KFT full-time. The last two seasons on the PGA TOUR have been tough, but so is he. Just wait for him to exhibit consistency before considering a roster spot.

175 Bronson Burgoon 34 558K KFT Finals Always lingering on the bubble for status, so he’s unownable in long-term formats although now fully exempt again. In 116 career starts as a pro, he’s cashed 57 times and missed 57 cuts with two WDs.

176 Andrew Novak 26 -- KFT (Rookie) Won just before 2020 shutdown, and then went 14 months before his next top 20 with five straight top 10s. Affable member of the Sea Island contingent has been on a steady rise since setting Wofford’s record of four wins.

177 Ryan Armour 45 962K Conditional He posted four top 10s last season, only one of which was in an opposite event (T5, Barbasol), and still settled at 127th in the FedExCup. With less playing time, he regresses into a horse for courses as short, straight shooter.

178 Curtis Thompson 28 81K* KFT (Rookie) Older brother Nicholas and younger sister Lexi have preceded him at their respective highest levels of the sport, but he’s really come into his own since medaling at Q-school in 2019. Buckle up for a roller coaster.

179 Tyler Duncan 32 509K Multi-year He’s gone 51 consecutive starts without a top 10 since his breakthrough at Sea Island in November of 2019, but he’s fully exempt through 2022-23 via that victory. Playing time won’t diminish, so he’s worth a late call.

180 Jim Herman 43 407K Multi-year It’s wild that he’s a three-time PGA TOUR winner despite only 10 career top 10s in 219 starts. Doesn’t play enough and missed too many cuts to warrant the risk except in DFS when he’s cheap.

181 Peter Malnati 34 1.429M Top 125 Every season, there’s a handful of guys who get red-hot for a very short stretch and turn it into a Playoffs appearance. It’s terrific in reality, but those guys are dead-ends in fantasy, no matter how likable.

182 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 32 166K* KFT Finals Two years ago this week, he was 69th in the OWGR. Today, he’s 516th. Struggle is real for internationals who matriculate. Also has one start on a Minor Medical to earn 341.155 FedExCup points for a promotion.

183 Kevin Chappell 35 282K* Major Medical (carryover) If only his back would cooperate more often, but he’s still worth the risk in deeper formats. Has eight starts to earn 128.577 FedExCup points. Only 41.030 points from securing conditional status.

184 Callum Tarren 30 -- KFT Finals (Rookie) It took the Brit a minute to get from Radford University to the PGA TOUR where he’s made only one start. Slow, steady rise crisscrossed the globe. Mildly intriguing with power and precision from tee to green.

185 Wesley Bryan 31 320K* Major Medical (carryover) Carried a relatively light schedule that yielded two top 25s among six paydays in 11 starts. Shut it down in May. Six more starts to collect 124.760 FedExCup points. Just 37.213 from conditional.

186 Dylan Wu 25 71K* KFT (Rookie) The Northwestern product made his hay pre-pandemic in 2020 and recorded only three top 10s (of six on the season) thereafter, but one was a win in July of 2021. Average putter, so he’ll have to lean on his ball-striking.

187 Tyler McCumber 30 1.025M Top 125 Missed 15 of 25 cuts en route to his first Playoffs, including seven of his last eight. Abstain until he finds a rhythm at this level. He’ll have to improve his putting, especially.

188 Dawie van der Walt 38 -- KFT Finals Back for his second season six years after the first. The impact of Hurricane Harvey derailed his career. No relation to former TOUR member Tjaart van der Walt, he of the glorious fantasy team name, “Off the Tjaarts.”

189 Austin Smotherman 27 -- KFT (Rookie) Spent two seasons on the KFT and grabbed the last of 25 cards during the 2020-21 regular season. The ball-striker joins former SMU teammates Bryson DeChambeau and Harry Higgs on the big stage.

190 Nick Watney 40 159K* Career earnings exemption (top 50) Despite the sticker price, it’s an aggressive send, so surround with reliability. This exemption empowers him to build a set schedule. He’s burning it on cue at 50th all-time.

191 Hayden Buckley 25 -- KFT Finals (Rookie) Hovered just outside the top 25 in KFT points after winning in February, and then slammed the door with a pair of top 10s in the Finals. The Mizzou product will hold his own from tee to green.

192 Cameron Percy 47 784K Minor Medical Has one start to bank 40.297 FedExCup points for the promotion but he’s secure with conditional status if he falls short. Fresh off his best of nine seasons despite finishing 135th in the FedExCup. Led TOUR in GIR.

193 Joshua Creel 31 -- KFT Finals (Rookie) Headlined by a win in Utah, the native of Wyoming closed with two of his four top 10s in the last nine starts to springboard onto the PGA TOUR. Terrific ball-striker with just one TOUR appearance on the résumé.

194 Brett Drewitt 30 -- KFT After a failed rookie season on TOUR in 2016-17, the Aussie is back. Snuck into the top 25 during the regular season despite missing 21 of 45 cuts. We’d prefer and need consistency amid stiffer competition.

195 Paul Barjon 28 27K* KFT (Rookie) The native of New Caledonia has bounced around on PGA Tour-sanctioned circuits, so he’s equipped with thick skin. Positioned himself wonderfully with four podium finishes in 2020 but scuffled for most of 2021. Careful.

196 Mark Hubbard 32 762K Conditional With five seasons under his belt, he has enough experience to be an intriguing pickup when fields expand next spring, so don’t sleep on him, but all three of his career top 10s occurred in his first 11 starts of 2019-20.

197 Beau Hossler 26 660K Conditional After making it look easy as a first-time TOUR member in his age-23 season of 2017-18, he’s totaled only two top 10s in 79 starts since. A course correction in his career trajectory now should pay dividends later.

198 Bill Haas 39 161K* Career earnings exemption (top 50) The fatal crash in California in early 2018 remains a turning point in his life and career. Just three top 10s in 83 starts since. Now 43rd all-time in earnings, his schedule is within his control.

199 Graeme McDowell 42 212K* Multi-year Sat out the PGA TOUR after the Schwab at the end of May but pegged it twice in his native Europe in July. Fully exempt once more and with an irresistible price tag, but let his light schedule plummet to you.