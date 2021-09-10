2021-22 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: 101-150

Rank Player Age 2020-21 earnings Status Comment

101 J.T. Poston 28 1.663M Top 80 Each of his five seasons on the PGA TOUR has transpired vastly different than the others, so he’s proof alone of how many ways there are to thrive. Trust in the through line of his success that’s anchored by great putting.

102 Matt Kuchar 43 1.348M Top 125 Only top 10 (third, Match Play) was worth nearly 55 percent of his earnings. Plays out of the winners category for at least two more seasons, but it seems that the career bell curve has taken control. Heavy risk-reward.

103 Kurt Kitayama 28 -- KFT Finals He’ll be a popular own, so don’t count on him sliding. Debuts as a member in the same lane as Peter Uihlein, also a former European Tour winner from the U.S., but not quite as advanced as Brooks Koepka. Worth the gamble.

104 Andrew Putnam 32 1.572M Top 125 Coming off arguably his most extreme season with three top fives against 15 missed cuts, but the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Reliable in the long-term, a great putter, busy and in his prime.

105 Cameron Young 24 -- KFT (Rookie) Made quick work in his KFT debut season with consecutive victories in May. The long hitter is former teammates with Will Zalatoris at Wake Forest. Presents the confidence of a veteran. Could be special.

106 Garrick Higgo 22 1.378M Top 125 Life comes at ya fast. When the lefty from South Africa prevailed at Congaree in his second career TOUR start, it was his third victory in five starts worldwide. He’s struggled since. Do not rush into him.

107 Matt Wallace 31 1.369M Top 125 The Brit seems to be a quick study, but give him another full season to see where he settles. Internationals without a TOUR victory can hit the skids faster than others because of dual-tour commitments.

108 Brian Stuard 38 1.343M Top 125 Steady as he goes. Belongs on the bottom third of any league contender because of his consistency and heavy schedule. Landed from 82nd-92nd in the FedExCup in the last four seasons. All precision over distance.

109 Hudson Swafford 34 1.759M Top 60 Although he returned to the winner’s circle last fall at Corales where his oft-maligned putting was exquisite, he missed 17 cuts. Obviously healthy again, though, and busy like before.

110 Wyndham Clark 27 1.198M Top 125 Closing out the season 0-for-7 was no bueno, but it’ll be a blip on his career arc. Possesses the power of the pedigree, so gamers are advised to attach a longer leash and let this dog eat. Exciting upside.

111 Lanto Griffin 33 1.612M Top 125 Making the most of the doors that opened when he broke through in Houston in October of 2019, but his seven top 25s in 2020-21 were half of the previous magical season total, and he made two more starts.

112 Zach Johnson 45 1.241M Top 125 Statistically, he’s still taut but he hasn’t contended for a title in years. Certainly, his age is a factor, so it’s impressive that he’s still contributing. Bottom line, adjust your expectations if you already haven’t.

113 John Huh 31 581K* KFT Finals Agonizingly fell short of conditional status via his medical extension in June, but took care of business at the Finals. Should return to playing a ton and challenge seven figures as usual. Two paydays shy of 150 career on TOUR.

114 Brandt Snedeker 40 1.347M Top 125 Went 17-for-28 with seven top 25s last season. If he’s evolved into a top-25 performer in his 40s, we’ll take it. There’s always room for that output from a veteran who plays more often than you think.

115 Kyle Stanley 33 1.061M Top 125 Ridden a roller coaster throughout his 11-year career on TOUR, and the thrill continues with another. Still on the top shelf tee to green, which means that his putting remains the villain. Likes to stay busy = good for us.

116 Henrik Stenson 45 245K* Multi-year Fully exempt through 2022-23, so don’t sweat the slump. In fact, he just rattled off a T4-3rd-T15 on the European Tour, but going cold with a proven limited schedule crushes better-laid plans.

117 Tommy Fleetwood 30 1.149M* Conditional Not qualifying for the Playoffs isn’t a bad thing … for the following season. No minimum starts requirement and he’s 37th in the OWGR. This was Shane Lowry’s situation entering 2018-19 when he won The Open.

118 Lee Hodges 26 160K* KFT (Rookie) Assembled a consistently strong season as anyone on the KFT in going 32-for-37 with nine top 10s and another seven top 25s. Finished fifth in the all-around. Even hung up two top 15s on the PGA TOUR in 2021.

119 Taylor Moore 28 -- KFT (Rookie) Co-led the KFT with 13 top 10s, 12 of which in his last 18 starts! That’s Zalatoris-like. Just three PGA TOUR starts in his past but his on-ramp has been gathering momentum for four years. Risk-reward profile.

120 Trey Mullinax 29 -- KFT Finals It’s not a surprise that the former star at Alabama needed only one return trip to the KFT to reset for the big leagues. Opening in the 2-hole in the reshuffle and off a runner-up at the finale, he should hit the ground running.

121 Nick Hardy 25 137K* KFT (Rookie) The former standout at Illinois recorded the most top 10s (10) on the KFT without a victory. He was a rookie on the circuit and he scuffled all summer, but he has the goods and the pedigree to support your belief.

122 Pat Perez 45 1.200M Top 80 You knew he’d figure out a way to get to the Playoffs. Finished with three top 15s before a T16 at Liberty National. No longer has that sixth gear but he most certainly still gets you from later on draft day to your league title.

123 Joel Dahmen 33 1.452M Top 80 Got his breakthrough title at Corales in 2021 but the rest of his season was typical, and that’s just fine. Spikes are like compliments – never expect them, just accept them. A fun own for the off-course hijinks, too.

124 Troy Merritt 35 1.827M Top 80 Can’t go wrong with the veteran bolstering your bottom quarter. Like so many who fit the same profile, his value is best realized in full-season formats. More consistent since having a rib removed in early 2019.

125 Taylor Pendrith 30 271K* KFT (Rookie) The long-hitting journeyman is part of the Canada-Kent State pipeline (with contemporaries Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes). Four seconds and a third among 21 top 25s. Also 5-for-6 on the PGA TOUR.

126 Matt Jones 41 2.496M Top 60 The Honda win served as a culmination of a slow surge for months, but he failed to record a top 25 in 14 starts to close the season. His baseline is that of a guy who might reach seven figures in earnings. Let him slide.

127 Brandon Wu 24 91K* KFT (Rookie) Aside from breezing through his only year on the KFT, you might remember when the Stanford grad received his diploma at Pebble Beach during the 2019 U.S. Open, which was just after his NCAA title with the Cardinal.

128 Rory Sabbatini 45 968K Career earnings exemption (top 50) The silver medalist at the Olympics finished 133rd in the FedExCup with two top 10s among five top 25s. He’s 29th in all-time earnings and still motoring along. Not gonna hurt you.

129 Richy Werenski 29 1.180M Top 125 Aside from the 2019-20 season when he broke through at the Barracuda, he’s largely been a nice complement to teams leaning on starts and an upside good enough to hang on TOUR. Can be frustrating, though.

130 Matthew NeSmith 27 1.111M Top 125 No asterisk beside his price tag but a push might feel like a fail. Enters his critical third season when things usually lock in for younger talents who’ve managed to stay above water. So precise with his irons.

131 Sepp Straka 28 1.136M Top 125 He’s as dynamic in reality as he is irritating in our world, but his potential is worth the risk. He’s 3-for-3 in making the Playoffs, so the timing is good for a spike. Even a push isn’t going to hurt, though.

132 Chad Ramey 29 -- KFT (Rookie) Hung up video-game numbers on the KFT. Went 40-for-43 with a win, two seconds and two thirds among 11 top 10s and 24 top 25s. Paced the circuit with 104 sub-70s and 136 red numbers. Ninth in the all-around.

133 Scott Stallings 36 1.030M Top 125 So steady but his spikes are so infrequent. It’s almost impossible to evaluate in real time but he’s outstanding to round out your draft if you’re in love with your team. Plug in two top 10s, five top 25s and 15 paydays.

134 Chesson Hadley 34 940K Top 125 His tough-to-watch T2 at Congaree was worth 35 percent of his total FedExCup points and it was his only top 10 of the last two seasons, but his positive attitude is inspiring. Loves to play often.

135 Vincent Whaley 26 692K KFT Finals Paid off improved form with a strong Finals, so he has momentum entering 2021-22. Has one start on a Minor Medical to earn 67.409 FedExCup points and a promotion, but don’t rely on that bonus.

136 Peter Uihlein 32 399K* KFT Finals All’s well that ends well. After juggling a two-tour schedule in 2021, he opted to chase the regular-season top 25 before regaining fully exempt status at the Finals. Experience on TOUR is helpful but he’s underperformed.

137 Adam Svensson 27 -- KFT Picked off a title during the Finals to open in third position in the reshuffle. Had two wins among eight top 10s. Former TOUR member (2018-19) has refined his game, slotting seventh in the all-around on the KFT.

138 Denny McCarthy 28 1.212M Top 125 Rode a hot fall to his third consecutive trip to the Playoffs. Lines up nicely on shorter tracks in lighter fields. In tiebreaker situations, lean on his knack of filling the cup with the putter.

139 Russell Knox 36 1.130M Top 125 Remains serviceable but he’s been dancing on the precipice in missing exactly half of his cuts across the last two seasons. And now that he’s exiting his prime, there’s no reason to believe that he’ll regain consistency.

140 Tom Hoge 32 1.690M Top 60 He’s a road warrior who pops every once in a while to complement the quantity with quality. If starts are your thing, fine, but he should be a fixture in deeper formats only despite the price tag.

141 Scott Piercy 42 1.071M Top 125 Surge at the finish line thwarted the potential for an early ride into no-man’s land, but it wasn’t a horrible season overall. He’s lost velocity on the fastball but he’s savvy enough to adapt and set up shop on deeper rosters.

142 Aaron Rai 26 323K* KFT Finals (Rookie) This is a natural progression for the two-time European Tour winner who will be a popular play in all formats this season, although scheduling could be frustrating as he figures it out. Finished eighth in 2020 R2D.

143 Adam Schenk 29 1.101M Top 125 The Purdue product still is without a podium finish in 116 career starts but he throws so much against the wall that it’s a goose egg that will crack at some point. He raises your baseline on quantity alone.

144 Adam Long 33 1.496M Top 125 All six of his most recent paydays are top 30s – 22 of his career 43 cuts made are top 25s, so it’s who we’ve known him to be – but he missed the cut in the other 15 starts of the last 21 combined. Delivers, if you can support it.

145 Brice Garnett 38 926K Top 125 Sneaky deep value. Second consecutive season (and third career) in the bottom five of those who qualified for the Playoffs. He’s handy in the tropical climes and on shorter tracks. He’ll also be among the busiest.

146 Chez Reavie 39 1.126M Top 125 The super season gave him the opportunity to match his career high in starts (30) but he connected for only one top 10, which was in his first (T3, Fortinet) and didn’t go on a patented heater. Turns 40 in November.

147 Anirban Lahiri 34 952K Top 125 Impressive rebound after extended time at home during the pandemic. Worked on his game and escaped from the bottom of the reshuffle. President Cup return on the table. Wish he played more, though.

148 Hank Lebioda 27 1.286M Top 125 Fills up the box score and went on a tear from May through July before his dad became seriously ill, so he’s going to convince gamers with recency bias to bite early. Conservative gamers needs to see more from the lefty.

149 Martin Laird 38 1.812M Top 80 Won the Shriners last fall in what was his fifth start after surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, but it was his only top-15 finish of the season. Now past prime, leave the Scot to your opposition.