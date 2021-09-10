2021-22 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: 201-243

Rank Player Age 2020-21 earnings Status Comment

201 Brian Gay 49 916K Top 125 It’s incredible that he’s gone T3-Win at the Bermuda Championship, but the latter was his only top 30 in a full-field event in 27 starts last season. Other than a spot start on the island, abstain from the soon-to-be senior.

202 Bo Van Pelt 46 752K Conditional The former fantasy goldmine made it interesting as he exhausted a career earnings exemption (extended surgeries on his bicep and left shoulder). Even totaled an in-his-prime-like 28 starts and went 3-for-3 in the KFT Finals.

203 Zac Blair 31 8K* Major Medical Underwent surgery for two tears in the labrum of his right shoulder last November and has rested since. Could return as soon as this fall, but let him fall to you. Has 24 starts to collect 437.455 FedExCup points.

204 Jonas Blixt 37 64K* Major Medical (carryover) Returned in earnest earlier this year after an injured back kept him out all of 2019-20. Holding 15 starts to earn 252.777 FedExCup points. Positioned as a potential midseason pickup, so monitor closely.

205 Seung-Yul Noh 30 17K* Major Medical (carryover) Still has 16 starts remaining to earn 291.565 FedExCup on the extension granted after fulfilling his military conscription in South Korea. Failed to regain reliable form and recently rested a sore rib.

206 William McGirt 42 44K Major Medical (carryover) Returned to semi-regular play to no success, cashing just thrice in 11 PGA TOUR starts. Still has 17 starts to bank 361.557 FedExCup points, however. Not a bargain despite the price tag.

207 Scott Gutschewski 44 -- KFT Finals Returns after a 10-year(!) hiatus. Never threatened the top 125 in earnings or the FedExCup, so while the veteran of 228 KFT starts is an outstanding story of perseverance and possibility, let him navigate 2021-22 alone.

208 Justin Lower 32 -- KFT Finals (Rookie) He’s the fella with a chip and a chair as the last man to snag his card. Give the veteran of 117 KFT starts (without a victory) and just four PGA TOUR starts (none since 2017) time to get himself situated.

209 David Skinns 39 -- KFT (Rookie) The Englishman prevailed at the regular-season finale to punch his first ticket. He comps to Scott Harrington, who was a TOUR rookie at the same age in 2019-20, but unlike the ball-striker, Skinns is a small-ball artist.

210 Bo Hoag 33 916K Conditional After finishing 125th in the FedExCup as a rookie in 2019-20, he landed at 129th as a sophomore. He could present some pop in weekly formats, but it’d be impressive if he qualifies for the Playoffs after the demotion.

211 Luke Donald 43 333K Career earnings exemption (top 50) Finished 191st and 184rd in the FedExCup in the last two seasons during which he burned his top-25 career earnings exemption. Now 25th all-time. One top 10 in last four seasons combined.

212 Danny Lee 31 347K Minor Medical Missed time due to a fractured rib that he thought was an injured back, so he has four starts to earn 288.207 FedExCup points and a promotion. Gave it a go in the KFT Finals but gotta wait until he’s healthy.

213 Jim Knous 31 -- Medical (reshuffle carryover) Went 0-for-4 but played considerably on the KFT. Has two starts remaining to find 152.463 FedExCup points for the promotion. Just 64.916 points from conditional, so he’ll be intriguing if he gets it.

214 David Hearn 42 406K Minor Medical Had an undisclosed medical procedure after the 3M Open, so he has three starts to collect 213.051 FedExCup points for a promotion. Needs only 59.833 points for conditional, so he’s a flier in deep formats.

215 Vaughn Taylor 45 648K Conditional Finishing 2020-21 with an injured rib was cruel timing, but his last, count ‘em, six seasons have been a bonus. At his age and once healthy, it wouldn’t be surprising if he seriously curtails his schedule and eschews the KFT.

216 Satoshi Kodaira 31 671K Conditional Finished well for 150th in the FedExCup, and then just missed in the KFT Finals. It’d make sense if the seven-time JGTO winner returns to play regularly in Japan à la Hiroshi Iwata in 2017. When in doubt, pass.

217 D.J. Trahan 40 255K Minor Medical The two-time TOUR winner with over $11M in earnings has failed to click during an extended return over three seasons. Gets two starts to collect 318.084 FedExCup points but he’s not a recommended investment.

218 J.B. Holmes 39 136K* Multi-year This depends entirely on his health. He’s been limited to 27 starts in the last two seasons combined due to shoulder and back injuries. Opens as consideration for deeper drop-add leagues, but barely even at that.

219 Vince Covello 38 -- Medical (reshuffle) Opted to delay his medical until this season, so he’s had more than a year to rest his back from live action. Armed with a full slate of 17 starts to earn 440.355 FedExCup points, but leave him alone.

220 Chase Seiffert 30 824K Conditional Limps into his third season with a demotion after failing to find a top 25 in his last 14 starts, and then went 1-for-3 in the KFT Finals with a T45. Easy call to let him go it alone unless he turns into Seamus Power in 2022.

221 Martin Trainer 30 60K Multi-year He’s just 13-for-74 as a TOUR member and his win in Puerto Rico in 2019 remains his only top 25. It’s also why he’s fully exempt once more this season. Currently 1,201st in the OWGR.

222 Tim Wilkinson 43 157K Medical (reshuffle) Had surgery on a foot in July, so he has seven starts to earn 355.666 FedExCup points and a promotion in status. The Kiwi has qualified for the Playoffs just once in nine tries (2014).

223 Graham DeLaet 39 -- Major Medical (carryover) Failed to cash in five starts and then had a radiofrequency ablation in February. Remains as hopeful as ever and still has 19 starts to earn 266.483 FedExCup points and retain status.

224 Vijay Singh 58 -- Career earnings exemption (top 25) After eight seasons as a Life Member, he failed to meet the minimum in the scoring component to extend it. Now he’s burning his first career earnings exemption ranked fifth all-time.

225 Chad Collins 42 -- Medical (reshuffle carryover) Hasn’t pegged it on TOUR since 2019, so he still has four starts to find 363.497 FedExCup points for a promotion or 252.175 points for conditional status.

226 Grayson Murray 27 255K Medical (reshuffle) Sat out the last month of the season to receive treatment for alcohol abuse. Granted two starts to earn 318.126 FedExCup points and a promotion.

227 Kevin Stadler 41 32K Major Medical (carryover) Went just 2-for-21 and whittled down to one start remaining but was granted another due to COVID-19. So, he has two starts to earn 438.570 FedExCup points or $685,699 and retain status.

228 Ryan Brehm 35 238K Minor Medical One of the longest hitters on TOUR has one start to earn 298.984 FedExCup points and a promotion. It’d require a solo second to fulfill and he’s yet to record a top 10 in 66 career TOUR starts as a professional.

229 Sebastian Cappelen 31 179K Minor Medical Withdrew early from Bermuda, Sony and Barbasol, but no news surfaced to explain those decisions or why he was extended the medical granting one start to earn 342.315 FedExCup points and a promotion.

230 Ryan Blaum 37 22K Non-exempt Medical He failed to fulfil the terms of a Non-exempt Medical in 2020-21, but he also missed time, so he has a new medical with two starts to earn 429.760 FedExCup points and a promotion. Pass.

231 Morgan Hoffmann 32 -- Major Medical (carryover) Three starts to earn 238.420 FedExCup points but he’s seriously cut back on his regimen due to muscular dystrophy. Hasn’t cashed in a TOUR event in two years.

232 Tim Clark 45 -- Career earnings exemption (top 50) Same message from 2019: “His medical extension has expired, but because it applied when he was inside the top 50 in all-time earnings, he retains status until he returns and uses it. Zero value, however.”

233 Tiger Woods 45 64K Multi-year Fantasy analysis isn’t necessary. Everything inside the ropes is on hold until he proclaims that a return to competition is possible, much less imminent.