2021-22 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: 1-50

Rank Player Age 2020-21 earnings Status Comment

1 Jon Rahm 26 7.705M Top 30 Not crazy to think that he can improve on 2020-21 when he won “only” once and still hit that price tag. This could be the beginning of an extended run atop the OWGR.

2 Justin Thomas 28 6.537M Top 30 Last season easily was his most challenging as a person. He faced it head-on and retained enough focus to deliver an impactful campaign as impressive as any other. It’s the kind of survival that could be a springboard.

3 Bryson DeChambeau 27 7.426M Top 30 Look around the room and identify which of your opposition won’t bite for personal reasons, and you better not be included because he’s the gamechanger on whose shoulders league championships are constructed.

4 Dustin Johnson 37 5.001M* Top 30 There’s no such thing as a guaranteed win … unless it’s DJ. He’s picked off at least one in every season since his rookie year of 2008. That feat aside, “settle” with him as a top-10 machine as your top draft selection.

5 Rory McIlroy 32 4.391M* Top 30 A win among seven top 10s pretty much is his baseline, but he still owns the firepower to return to No. 1 in the OWGR. Should be nearer the top of the draft board but he’s descended into the middle of the first round.

6 Xander Schauffele 27 5.240M* Top 30 High-octane fearlessness and a beast on big stages. As long as he thinks that he’s doing (or not doing) something that’s extended his winless drought, things will be fine. Capturing the gold medal can’t hurt, though.

7 Patrick Cantlay 29 7.638M Top 30 Say whatever you want about the format of the Playoffs, it’s designed to deliver a worthy champion, and it has. After that title to cap a four-win season, all that’s missing now is a major. Enjoy this investment.

8 Collin Morikawa 24 7.059M Top 30 Dismiss the late fade because of a sore back. The timing of the Olympics tested the physical endurance of all who participated. Since turning pro, he’s averaged a win in every 11 starts and a top 10 in every three.

9 Jordan Spieth 28 6.470M Top 30 He talked at East Lake about what a special year it’s been professionally and personally (what with his first child due in November), quite the reverse from the 2020 recap. He’s returned to first-round value. Enjoy him again.

10 Brooks Koepka 31 5.204M* Top 30 The irony is that an injured left wrist abruptly ended his season during R3 at East Lake. He had been healthy and contributing as always on the biggest stages. Late first-round value, and then follow with a busier talent.

11 Viktor Hovland 23 5.048M Top 30 He hasn’t been on TOUR long enough to warrant a first-round nod but it’s probably what he deserves. So consistently strong and making it look easy. Don’t sweat global commitments, because he isn’t.

12 Daniel Berger 28 4.258M Top 30 Fortified his borderline first-round value with what can’t be ruled out as a career season. Next goals help define why he’ll stay on the hunt: multiple wins in the same season for the first time or his first title in a major.

13 Webb Simpson 36 2.783M* Top 60 Logged a dozen top 10s in 2020-21 but went without a podium finish for the first time in 11 years. Not quite first-round value but you’d feel fortunate if he’s still sitting there for you on the way back.

14 Hideki Matsuyama 29 4.963M Top 30 It’s been a heavy year for the Japanese star, so it’s easy to overlook that he recorded career lows in top 10s (3) and top 25s (10) as a TOUR member. He’s been a first-/second-round tweener, anyway.

15 Tony Finau 31 5.740M Top 30 Got his long-awaited second TOUR title at Liberty National, but we accept that as a bonus to what we expect as his baseline, which is sturdy second-round value who stays busy and adapts as good as anyone else on the board.

16 Harris English 32 6.200M Top 30 Younger gamers might not realize what a stud he was at the University of Georgia, but where he is at this stage of his career is consistent with the trajectory of the seamless transition from his amateur days. Now in his prime.

17 Abraham Ancer 30 5.816M Top 30 While he finally got his first taste of victory on the PGA TOUR (at TPC Southwind) and although he’s been consistently strong since returning for good in 2017-18, that he plays so much is a coup. Second-rounder.

18 Scottie Scheffler 25 4.505M Top 30 He turned the possibility of a Sophomore Slump into the reality of a Sophomore Surge, but he’s still winless, somehow. He’ll get his, so you get him in the second round and let him go to work.

19 Will Zalatoris 25 3.935M Non-member Top 125 Now that his mythical season is behind him, it’ll be a treat to watch how he performs with a stake in the FedExCup. He positions as a late second-round pick, but someone likely will reach sooner than that.

20 Sungjae Im 23 4.157M Top 30 He’s pretty good at the real thing but he’s built for fantasy. So many starts and red numbers. He’s the ideal, second-round complement to your first-round superstar who maintains a light schedule.

21 Patrick Reed 31 4.019M Top 30 Health scares in August are in our short-term memory but he hit the bull’s-eye prior to it. He’s a polarizing figure in fantasy, too, so savvy gamers exploit that when they known which fellow owners swerve.

22 Cameron Smith 28 5.851M Top 30 We’ve wanted (read: needed) to see him log a robust season and get away from frustrating slumps in between spikes. That’s what he furnished in 2020-21. Still feels like third-round value, but he’ll pay you off in the second.

23 Sam Burns 25 5.160M Top 30 The budding star was so shaken by his breakthrough at Copperhead that he finished second at TPC Craig Ranch in his next start. Four podiums on the season. Ranked ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting and 13th in the all-around.

24 Corey Conners 29 4.007M Top 30 Think about it for a moment, which is more impressive – eight top 10s or 18(!) top 25s? It’s why we love Canada’s top-ranked talent. It’s almost effortless how well he performs. His Presidents Cup debut awaits.

25 Joaquin Niemann 22 3.936M Top 30 Like the little girl in “A Beautiful Mind,” he doesn’t age. Just seven TOUR starts shy of already 100 in his career, he’s as strong a third-round cog as you’ll get. Embrace the young singles who tear it up.

26 Paul Casey 44 3.129M Top 60 The Brit found and sustained the holy grail of balance of life inside and outside the ropes since committing full-time to the PGA TOUR seven seasons ago. Save the pandemic-shortened 2019-20, he’s been north of $3.1M in each.

27 Jason Kokrak 36 5.118M Top 30 Finally! His affinity for Shadow Creek was so timely, but his fit for Colonial proved why he’s been sitting on the top of a rocket ship. Keep him positioned early in your draft because he’s a top-25 machine.

28 Billy Horschel 34 4.030M Top 30 He took down the Match Play and finished T2 at Concession – both WGCs – but with only 4-6 top 10s every season, he’s a third- or fourth-rounder with firepower in draft leagues. Quality next-tier value.

29 Kevin Na 37 3.625M Top 30 Kinda crazy that a guy formerly known as among the best never to have won a TOUR event has one victory in four straight seasons, all the while maintaining a relatively busy schedule. Still a horse for courses, too.

30 Ryan Palmer 44 2.276M Top 70 Year in and year out, he delivers, and he’s been even more valuable in his 40s. Strong, next-tier complement to the elite and busier commodities among the rank-and-filers. Sits a lofty 36th in the OWGR.

31 Marc Leishman 37 3.107M Top 60 A year ago at this time, it was reasonable to consider that he had peaked. His form after golf resumed was forgettable. It’s also ancient history. Sets up very well as a fourth cornerstone … if he falls that far.

32 Louis Oosthuizen 38 6.306M Top 30 No chance the TOUR’s leader in Strokes Gained: Putting(!) replicates his 2020-21 that included quad-runners-up among eight top 10s. We’d be elated with half of those totals as our fourth cornerstone or even lower.

33 Shane Lowry 34 2.636M Top 60 Tempted to slap an asterisk on his sticker price because he’s so comfortable contending. It’s evidence of the fact that he’s in his prime. There’s an unflappability behind the smiles. May touch only 20 starts, however.

34 Brian Harman 34 3.221M Top 60 As noted in multiple Fantasy Insiders later in the 2020-21 season, his ascent with timely performances this year was underreported. In a word, the veteran lefty was clutch. A force in his prime.

35 Tyrrell Hatton 29 2.010M* Top 80 Never take for granted what he contributes as he’s fulfilling international obligations. He spoils us because it’s harder than it looks. Of course we wished he played more, but he’s explosive as the last of your cornerstones.

36 Matt Fitzpatrick 27 2.252M* Top 80 It’s only a matter of time before he connects for his first TOUR title. He’s been precocious ever since leaving Northwestern early, but he does battle in the deepest fields in almost every start, so winning is tougher.

37 Matthew Wolff 22 2.507M Top 80 With him opening up about his mental health, he’s introduced a new variable for gamers of long-term formats. It’s impossible to gauge how it will influence his results, but our patience is necessary to accept anything.

38 Charley Hoffman 44 3.049M Top 60 Turned away concern of being on the wrong side of 40 with a phenomenal super season and just missed reaching the TOUR Championship. Can’t expect it again but he’s shown no sign of another regression.

39 Si Woo Kim 26 3.245M Top 60 Because he can be aggravating to own when his back flares up, that repels some of your opposition. Ignore the drama because he’s worth the risk. Invest in lots of starts, cuts made and a knack to climb leaderboards.

40 Cam Davis 26 2.746M Top 60 The Aussie is the latest poster boy for the quintessential trajectory for a young star. Debut and struggle, regain the card, prevail in the third season (as he did in Detroit). The TOUR’s leader in eagles is a natural.

41 Kevin Kisner 37 2.952M Top 60 The late win at Sedgefield was so him. Disappears for stretches in between scaling leaderboards. He’s fearless in both directions. His skill set paints him as more of a horse for courses, so just be sure to diversify.

42 Keegan Bradley 35 2.572M Top 60 When you bite, commit to the full meal because he can be tough to swallow at times, but he keeps on keepin’ on and doing his thing from tee to green. He’s part of the backbone that gives you a fighting chance.

43 Russell Henley 32 2.545M Top 60 Landed at 56th in the FedExCup in each of the last two seasons after entering the Playoffs at 101st in 2019-20 and at 44th in 2020-21. Didn’t let up, either, and now he’s in his prime. Boom.

44 Justin Rose 41 1.304M* Multi-year Squeezed to 126th in the FedExCup because Garrick Higgo prevailed as a non-member (at Congaree), but the Englishman is fully exempt through 2023-24. Yes, he’s slowing down, but he still brings enough heat.

45 Cameron Champ 26 2.154M Top 60 With one win in each of his first three seasons, he’s invoking DJ-like vibes to start his career, but his trajectory needs polishing. An attitude adjustment ahead of the 3M win may have been the inflection point.

46 Emiliano Grillo 28 2.100M* Top 60 Ranked third in GIR and co-led the TOUR in proximity last season, but the bigger story is how much his putting improved en route to a career-best 11 top 25s. Can’t be drafted too early after the elite.

47 Francesco Molinari 38 996K* Multi-year Given the pandemic and his intercontinental relocation to California, it’s unfair to judge his last two seasons. He’s fully exempt through 2024-25, so he knew he had time to prioritize. Now it’s time to pounce.

48 Max Homa 30 3.448M Top 60 Of course he won at Riviera -- that place has a way of rewarding local talent – but he also hit for another four top 10s among 12 top 25s. As he creeps into his prime, this kind of record should be repeated with regularity.

49 Sebastián Muñoz 28 2.097M* Top 60 After breaking through at the Sanderson Farms very early in 2019-20, we’re thrilled that he made 32 starts and delivered 10 top 25s last season. The Colombian now is targeting the Presidents Cup. Go get him.