-
-
How to watch THE NORTHERN TRUST, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
- Liberty National will offer great views once again at THE NORTHERN TRUST. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Round 2 of THE NORTHERN TRUST takes place Friday as the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs continues. The top 125 in the standings qualified, and the field is stacked with stars such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith
(Tee times)
Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
(Tee times)
Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns
(Tee times)
Harris English, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer
(Tee times)
MUST READS
Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas share lead at THE NORTHERN TRUST
FedExCup update: Wake-up call helps Harold Varner go low
Dustin Johnson shoots 70 without a driver in the bag
Odyssey debuts Survive and Advance FedExCup Playoffs putter covers
125 one-liners on the FedExCup participants
Revisiting DJ's dominance at THE NORTHERN TRUST
Five things about Liberty National
The 15 best moments in FedExCup Playoffs history
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-