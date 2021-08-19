Dustin Johnson shoots 70 without a driver in the bag

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The reigning FedExCup champion started his Playoffs run without a driver or 3-wood in the bag.

Dustin Johnson still shot a 1-under 70 in the first round of THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National.

Johnson noticed a crack in his driver minutes before Thursday’s round. A 5-wood was the next-longest club in his bag. Fortunately, Johnson had a strong 3-wood in his car. That club was delivered to him on the second hole.

He did not have a back-up driver, however. TaylorMade shipped him some heads, though, and he was able to experiment with a new driver after finishing Thursday’s round.

“Driver fatigue will occur over time, of course, for these guys that are hitting so many shots,” said a TaylorMade spokesman. “We do regularly test all of our athletes’ product prior to most tournaments unless a player requests us to provide a new gamer for him. In this occasion, Dustin noticed a fine crack prior to play. He was able to switch into a strong 3-wood that he is using today.”

Johnson said the tee shot on No. 7 was the scariest. It’s not often that he’s worried about carrying a penalty area off the tee. “I was worried if I could cover the water,” he said. The breeze blowing through Liberty National only exacerbated the situation, as the 3-wood’s higher trajectory is more greatly impacted by the wind. He was helped by the fact that rain fell on Liberty National overnight, however.

“It wasn’t too bad,” he said. “I figured out a way to shoot a decent score.”