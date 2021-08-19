-
EQUIPMENT
Odyssey debuts Survive and Advance FedExCup Playoffs putter covers
August 19, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- The Odyssey putter covers feature a helmeted hockey player with beard. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
Playoffs in professional sports, in general, are defined by certain elements. Heightened anticipation. Win-or-go home anxiety. High drama. Soaring dreams and crashing-to-earth defeats. Players feel the increased significance of every play — or in the case of the FedExCup Playoffs, shot — and all are poised to leave it all on the field of play in the pursuit of glory.
Playoffs in professional hockey, in particular, are defined by one element: beards. The 1984-85 Detroit Red Wings were the first hockey entry in the catalog of playoff beards, and defenseman Brad Park is credited with the first utterance of the phrase.
Odyssey is seeking to bring the scruffy spirit of the playoff beard from the ice to the FedExCup Playoffs with its “Survive and Advance” putter covers, which debuted this week at THE NORTHERN TRUST.
"The tradition of hockey players not shaving during the postseason — letting their beards grow longer and longer as they advance — was an inspiration for these Odyssey headcovers,” Sean Toulon, SVP, Callaway Golf & GM of Odyssey Putters said. “We know how much every shot counts this time of year and the effort players need to put in to win the championship trophy at the end. We hope that this headcover can be a fun, motivational piece that inspires the pros who put it in the bag.”
The covers, spotted in both blade and mallet variety, feature a helmeted hockey player sporting a few inches of black fuzz. Appropriately, both the helmets and the embroidered “Survive and Advance” feature FedEx’s signature orange and purple color pallet.
Check out the covers below.
We’ll see if the covers compel any PGA TOUR pros to abandon their razors.