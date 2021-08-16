125 One-liners: A quick look at every FedExCup Playoffs participant

Rank Player Comment

1 Collin Morikawa Winning a WGC and The Open have the 24-year-old in good position to add the FedExCup to his incredible resume.

2 Jordan Spieth Long victory drought was broken at Valero Texas Open, putting a 2nd FedExCup firmly in reach.

3 Patrick Cantlay Cleaned up in his native California, with a win at ZOZO and top-3s at American Express and AT&T Pebble Beach.

4 Harris English Two-win season has him primed to better his career-best 12th place finish from the FedExCup last year.

5 Jon Rahm Clutch putts on the 71st and 72nd holes made him the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open

6 Abraham Ancer Riding high after breakthrough TOUR win at the WGC-FedEx. Finished 2nd at Liberty National in 2019, as well.

7 Bryson DeChambeau Won early at Winged Foot and added the Arnold Palmer Invitational to validate his radical transformation.

8 Louis Oosthuizen FedExCup title would be an excellent way to shake off close calls in The Open, PGA, and both U.S. Opens.

9 Justin Thomas PLAYERS champion has finished inside the top 7 of the FedExCup, including a win in 2017, in each of the last 4 seasons.

10 Sam Burns First career win at the Valspar was followed by a runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Also T2 at WGC-FedEx.

11 Viktor Hovland Joined Rory McIlroy, Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm as only Euros since 1945 to win multiple TOUR titles before turning 24.

12 Jason Kokrak 36-year-old secured first two TOUR wins in this breakout 10th season on the back of ranking inside the top 10 in SG:Putting.

13 Xander Schauffele Gold medal didn't count toward FedExCup race but closing out 54-hole lead at Kasumigaseki was good for confidence.

14 Hideki Matsuyama Masters victory snapped a 3 1/2-year winless streak; finished T4 at Olympics and T2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude.

15 Brooks Koepka Looks back to old self after win in Phoenix and 3 top-6 finishes in 2021's four majors.

16 Cameron Smith Won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for a second time but with a new partner (Marc Leishman).

17 Dustin Johnson Defending FedExCup champion endured an oddly quiet summer but remains a threat to win at any time.

18 Joaquin Niemann The sting of 3 runners-up can be completely erased with a FedExCup win. Ultra consistent, missing just one cut.

19 Stewart Cink 48-year-old won season-opening Fortinet and again at RBC Heritage for first multi-win season since 2004.

20 Daniel Berger Finally on the other side of injury with two wins in last 14 months. Next step would be a major and/or FedExCup title.

21 Scottie Scheffler Has done all but win in a season featuring eight top-10s. Looks to back up a fifth place FedExCup finish in rookie year.

22 Patrick Reed Earned ninth career win at Torrey Pines; now seeks eighth straight TOUR Championship start.

23 Tony Finau Missed chances to grab elusive 2nd win when he went 4-2-2 in 3 starts early in the season. Last of 7 top-10s came in May.

24 Kevin Na Sony victory gave him wins in each of the last four seasons; has two runners-up in last three starts (John Deere, Wyndham).

25 Billy Horschel Improved putting this season led to his 6th win and first WGC title (Dell Technologies Match Play Championship).

26 Rory McIlroy Two-time FedExCup champ won at Wells Fargo (again) and seems rejuvenated after Olympics.

27 Max Homa Won his personal major at the Genesis Invitational and has seen improved ball-striking under new coach Mark Blackburn.

28 Corey Conners Tee-to-green specialist has 7 top-10s, including close calls at Arnold Palmer Invitational, Masters and Open Championship.

29 Kevin Kisner Epic playoff win at Wyndham has him in contention for 6th TOUR Championship bid in last 7 seasons.

30 Si Woo Kim Won for first time since 2017 at The American Express in January, and enters Playoffs off a runner-up at Wyndham.

31 Sungjae Im Was runner-up in 2020 Masters but has just one top-10 since Florida Swing (T8, Rocket Mortgage).

32 Charley Hoffman A 2nd and 3rd have him chasing first TOUR Championship since 2017.

33 Marc Leishman Winner at Zurich Classic as the non-mullet part of Team Mullet with Cam Smith. Third at Travelers, fifth at Masters.

34 K.H. Lee Trying to keep the good times coming after becoming 2nd straight Korean winner of AT&T Byron Nelson.

35 Brian Harman Five top-10s -- including back-to-back top-5s at THE PLAYERS and WGC-Match Play -- are his most since 2018 (TK)

36 Cam Davis Delivered on his limitless potential with win at Rocket Mortgage Classic and now looks to go to another level again.

37 Carlos Ortiz Became first Mexican to win on TOUR since 1974 with victory at Vivint Houston Open.

38 Lucas Glover Ball-striking machine birdied 5 of his last 7 holes to break 10-year victory drought at John Deere Classic.

39 Matt Jones Five-shot win at The Honda Classic was the 40-year-old's second TOUR win and first since 2014.

40 Sergio Garcia Missed the Playoffs in 2 of past 3 years, but won this season's Sanderson for his first win since 2017 Masters.

41 Cameron Tringale Consistent cut-maker has four top-10s and will crack FedExCup Playoffs for third straight season after struggles in 2017-18.

42 Branden Grace Just weeks after his father died from COVID-19, Grace finished eagle-birdie to win the Puerto Rico Open.

43 Keegan Bradley Three top-5s this season but 3 missed cuts in last 5 starts heading into the Playoffs.

44 Russell Henley Eight top-15 finishes, including contending deep into U.S. Open (T13), but coming off heartbreaking loss at Wyndham.

45 Paul Casey Finding form heading to Playoffs with 5 top-15s in last 6 starts. Top-10 in PLAYERS, PGA, U.S. Open and Olympics.

46 Webb Simpson Now 13 for 13 making Playoffs since joining the TOUR. Top-10s at 2020 U.S. Open and Masters. Just 3 missed cuts.

47 Emiliano Grillo He still hits loads of fairways and greens, but the short game remains a hit-or-miss proposition.

48 Lee Westwood He's 48 but showed he can still get it done with runners-up at Arnold Palmer Invitational and PLAYERS.

49 Jhonattan Vegas Quietly racked up 3 runners-up as he tries to improve short game, while driving game remains impeccable.

50 Charl Schwartzel Two runners-up (Zurich, 3M) have him on pace for first top-100 finish in FedExCup since 2017 (44th).

51 Chris Kirk Runner-up at Sony has him back in Playoffs after finishing 199th and 194th in past two FedExCup seasons.

52 Cameron Champ With win at 3M, joined Morikawa, DeChambeau and Reed as players in the past decade to win in first 3 TOUR seasons.

53 Kevin Streelman Led early Sunday at the PGA Championship before fading to T8. T3 in season-opener best result.

54 Maverick McNealy Stanford superstar finished 2nd at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am and shot casual 58 at home last week.

55 Ryan Palmer Only 3 times since 2007 has the 44-year-old failed to make the FedExCup Playoffs, with career-best 14th in 2014.

56 Hudson Swafford Win at Corales Puntacana was first since 2017, which is also the year he made his last Playoffs appearance.

57 Patton Kizzire Back-to-back T3s in Texas mid season the highlight of a decent year that housed 5 top-10s.

58 Phil Mickelson Becoming the oldest major winner in golf history makes everything else pale in comparison.

59 Matthew Wolff Started with back-to-back runners-up and showed maturity to take mental health break when needed.

60 Matt Fitzpatrick Good at most everything; seems like only a matter of time before consumate grinder breaks through with first TOUR win.

61 Aaron Wise Big rebound after finishing 150th in FedExCup last season. Is barely in top 200 in Strokes Gained: Putting this season.

62 Sebastián Muñoz Soared to career-best 8th in FedExCup last season, but has fallen off slightly. Recently finished 4th at Olympics, Deere.

63 Tyrrell Hatton Posted 4 top-10 finishes and got married, but still looking for defining moment on TOUR this season.

64 Talor Gooch Two top-5s in the fall and another at THE PLAYERS set up this run at the FedExCup.

65 Martin Laird Victory at Shriners was his first since 2013; seeking first BMW start since 2017.

66 Shane Lowry His 4 top-10s include 8th-place at PLAYERS, T4 at PGA and T6 at Memorial.

67 Mackenzie Hughes Canadian Olympian played in U.S. Open's final group and finished T6 at The Open Championship.

68 Robert Streb Only one top-10 this season - but that was a victory at The RSM Classic.

69 Troy Merritt Three of his 4 top-10s came in a four-event stretch in May; also was runner-up after playoff loss at Rocket Mortgage.

70 J.T. Poston Thirteen missed cuts this season, but looking better with runner-up finish at recent Barbasol Championship.

71 Bubba Watson Five top-10s this season where he - more importantly - opened up about ADHD, anxiety and mental health issues.

72 Harold Varner III Runner-up at RBC Heritage was best finish of his PGA TOUR career; has qualified for Playoffs in all 6 TOUR seasons.

73 Seamus Power Injury problems appear to be behind him after breakthrough win at Barbasol Championship, his sixth straight top-20 finish.

74 Brandon Hagy Runner-up at Honda and recent top-10s have Hagy on pace for best FedExCup finish (113th, 2017).

75 Andrew Putnam Recent runner-up at Barracuda moved him inside top 100 of FedExCup.

76 Erik van Rooyen Wasn't on the Playoffs radar until his recent win at the Barracuda Championship.

77 Joel Dahmen First victory at Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship in March the clear highlight of an up-and-down season.

78 Adam Long Sat inside the top 30 after a good fall but has 14 missed cuts in last 21 starts.

79 Ian Poulter Has now qualified for the Playoffs in all but one season (2016) since the FedExCup's inception in 2007.

80 Harry Higgs Missed more than half his cuts, but had albatross en route to runner-up at Fortinet and finished T4 in first career major (PGA).

81 Wyndham Clark Runner-up at Bermuda Championship and T8 at Genesis, but five straight MCs halted momentum.

82 Adam Scott Missed 4-footer cost him victory at Wyndham, but playoff loss secured 15th straight Playoffs appearance.

83 Peter Malnati Earned 2/3rds of his points in back-to-back fall starts (2nd, Sanderson; T5, Shriners).

84 Lanto Griffin Both this season's top-10s came before Feb. 1 (T7, Farmers Insurance; T7, CJ CUP).

85 Brian Stuard Missed chance to win season-opener (T3) then struggled until 3 top-15s in a row in July. Fourth straight Playoffs berth.

86 Doug Ghim Just one top-10 for the former U.S. Am runner up, but he will make his Playoffs debut after 9 top-25s.

87 Henrik Norlander Swedish Olympian racked up 3 top-10s, but is losing nearly a half a stroke per round to the field on the greens.

88 Doc Redman T3 in season-opening Fortinet Championship and runner-up at Congaree, near his alma mater (Clemson).

89 Brian Gay One of handful of 40-somethings to win this season (Bermuda), but hit summer rough patch of seven MCs in eight starts.

90 Kramer Hickok Took Harris English to eight extra holes at Travelers Championship to secure best career finish.

91 Alex Noren Flirted around Playoffs bubble until a T4 at Rocket Mortgage Classic, his only top 10 of year, secured a third trip to the post-season.

92 Roger Sloan Burst into the Playoffs with runner-up at Wyndham. Started the week 131st but stepped up when it counted.

93 Hank Lebioda Had never made FedExCup Playoffs, but 3 straight top-10s this summer all but ensured first post-season berth.

94 Tyler McCumber Missed six straight cuts before T15 at Wyndham. Two close calls last fall (2nd Puntacana; T6 Sanderson Farms).

95 Brendon Todd Backing up a 20th place finish in the FedExCup last season proving difficult with just three top-10s.

96 Adam Hadwin Has two top-10s, and 4 missed cuts, in last 6 starts.

97 Denny McCarthy Good putter has struggled to keep up from tee to green and never advanced to BMW Championship.

98 Brendan Steele Started season nicely but hasn't had much luck since T4 with partner Keegan Bradley at Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

99 Sepp Straka Three for three making the Playoffs. Coming off T10 at Olympics and T15 at Wyndham.

100 Brandt Snedeker Has made the Playoffs in all 15 seasons of FedExCup; in danger of missing BMW in back-to-back years for first time.

101 Keith Mitchell Enigmatic season included T3 at Wells Fargo, 5 straight MCs, then bounced back with 5th at 3M Open.

102 Luke List Heading to Playoffs for 6th straight season with three top-6 finishes since May.

103 Adam Schenk Pair of T4s (John Deere, Barracuda) in last two months secured Playoffs berth. Work to do to make it past Week 1 for 1st time.

104 Garrick Higgo The 22-year-old won at Congaree to become the first player since 1988 to win in one of his first two PGA TOUR starts.

105 James Hahn Six straight Playoffs appearances came to a rude halt with struggles in 2019 and '20, but seems to be on the road back.

106 Russell Knox T24 at Wyndham was 9th top-25; has not qualified for BMW since finishing 10th in 2016 FedExCup.

107 Matt Wallace Finished solo third at Valero Texas Open and T6 at Wells Fargo Championship.

108 Tom Hoge Last of 6 top-25s came in April. Since has missed 10 cuts in 13 starts with a T46 at June's U.S. Open his best finish.

109 Sam Ryder Has advanced to FedExCup Playoffs three years running, but looking to crack BMW Championship field for first time.

110 Jason Day Just 3 top-10s for the former world No. 1 is his worst return in said category since 2009.

111 Pat Perez Slipped out of the 125 mid-season but three top-15s in last few months rescued 14th Playoffs appearance.

112 Matthew NeSmith Without a top-20 since February, when he had 3 in a row. Hoping to best his rookie season where he finished 100th in FedExCup.

113 Zach Johnson Hoping for late surge like friend Stewart Cink, but is losing strokes to field off the tee while still residing in top 10 in putting.

114 Gary Woodland Has a lot of work to do to extend his streak of BMW Championship appearances to 9 in a row. 5th at Wells Fargo.

115 Kyle Stanley Made 19 cuts as part of a modest mid-career comeback after finishing 133rd in the FedExCup last season.

116 Scott Piercy Was one spot outside the Playoffs heading to Wyndham. Contended for the title most of the week to secure post-season play.

117 Richy Werenski Tough summer of mostly MCs for 2020 Barracuda winner, but at least managed to make the weekend at the Wyndham.

118 C.T. Pan Didn't earn FedExCup points for Olympic bronze medal, but it gave him confidence for T29 at Wyndham to secure Playoffs spot.

119 Chez Reavie Putting problems have led to a relatively flat season for a guy who finished 8th in the FedExCup as recently as 2019.

120 Matt Kuchar Final-round 66 at Wyndham after 4 MCs took the veteran away from bubble and into the Playoffs.

121 Anirban Lahiri Sporadic season with 3 top 6s and 10 MCs. India's best returns to Playoff action after missing out last 2 seasons.

122 Dylan Frittelli Rocky season saved by 5th-place finishes in 2 majors (2020 Masters, 2021 Open Championship).

123 Brice Garnett Has struggled from tee to green but is inside the top 40 in SG: Putting.

124 Scott Stallings Just 2 top-10s this season, but has made 4 of his last 5 cuts heading into the Playoffs.