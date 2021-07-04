-
How to watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
- Detroit Golf Club is the site once again for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic takes place Sunday from Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann share the 54-hole lead with the young Chilean remaining bogey free over the 54 holes. Kevin Kisner, Pat Perez and Sungjae Im are among the 14 players within four shots entering the final round. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
9:15 a.m. ET: Patrick Reed and Tyler Duncan
9:25 a.m. ET: Matthew Wolff and Kramer Hickok
