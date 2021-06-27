-
How to watch the Travelers Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- TPC River Highlands is the site once again for the Travelers Championship. (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Travelers Championship takes place Sunday from TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Joaquin Niemann, Doc Redman
(tee times)
Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner
(tee times)
MUST READS
