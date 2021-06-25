-
Win probabilities: Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jason Day (1, -9, 10.7%)
2. Bubba Watson (T2, -8, 9.7%)
3. Russell Henley (T4, -7, 7.0%)
4. Patrick Cantlay (T11, -6, 7.0%)
5. Scottie Scheffler (T11, -6, 5.0%)
6. Kramer Hickok (T2, -8, 3.8%)
7. Patrick Reed (T20, -5, 3.6%)
8. Kevin Kisner (T4, -7, 3.4%)
9. Bryson DeChambeau (T20, -5, 3.4%)
10. Justin Rose (T4, -7, 3.1%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Kevin Kisner +4.2
Around the Green: Brandon Hagy +2.7
Approach the Green: Stephen Stallings Jr. +3.5
Off-the-tee: Carlos Ortiz +2.3
Total: Jason Day +6.9
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Travelers Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.