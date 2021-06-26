An exciting finish in place at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. – Given that the world’s greatest minds have enough on their plate with timeless mysteries such as Dark Matter, the Voynich Manuscript, Phaistos Disc and Gilligan’s Island, we won’t saddle them with this final-round wonderment about TPC River Highlands.

We will, however, ask 2012 Travelers Championship winner Marc Leishman to try and unravel this: Why do 54-hole leaders stumble so frequently here at TPC River Highlands and open the door to come-from-behind wins?

“It’s one of those courses where you feel like you should shoot 65 every single time you play – and you don’t,” said Leishman. “But someone does.”

RELATED: Full leaderboard | No lead safe at Travelers Championship | How Bubba helped revitalize Pensacola

Leishman is a proud member of the “someone does” fraternity, a guy who nine years ago was tied for 20th and six shots off the lead when he arrived at TPC River Highlands that Sunday morning. Was he thinking he could win?

“No,” he said. “I knew I could go low, and I was hoping I would go low. I shot the type of score I was thinking about (8-under 62) but thought it would be a top five.”

Shockingly, Leishman’s sizzler kicked open the door to the winner’s circle for the first time on the PGA TOUR. All these years later, it is a warm and pleasant memory and, understandably, he’s become a staple here.

Still, he was surprised to hear that the 54-hole co-leaders that year – Brian Davis and Roland Thatcher – are part of another Travelers Championship brotherhood: Third-round leaders who struggle to break par on Sunday.

In the last 11 Travelers Championships (2010-2020), only three 54-hole leaders – Chez Reavie in 2019; Jordan Spieth in 2017; Freddie Jacobson in 2011 – held on and won. More perplexing, there have been a total of 14 players who’ve held at least a share of the 54-hole lead in that period and only four have broken par on Sunday.

Jacobson burned it up 10 years ago, a 66, and Reavie held on to win with a 69. Brian Harman (in 2015) and Graham DeLaet (in 2013) both finished with 69s but did not win. An array of other quality names with the 54-hole lead – Brendon Todd last year, Paul Casey in 2018, Daniel Berger in 2016, Ryan Moore in 2015, way back to Justin Rose in 2010 – failed to break par on Sunday and let victory slip away.

Riddle us why?

“It’s just hard to have the lead (at TPC River Highlands),” said Leishman, “because you feel like you should be making birdie on every hole, but if you start trying to birdie every hole, you can get yourself in really bad spots.”

All of which introduces us to the 2021 Travelers Championship, which was enveloped in a blanket of warm familiarity in Saturday’s third round. That’s because there were plenty of birdie bursts early and midway in the rounds to enable six different players (Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Harris English, Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok) to get into at least a share of the lead, but a series of hiccups late that created a creaking noise that was loud and emphatic.

It was a door being opened to a great many pursuers, which is another way of saying that Sunday has the potential to be the latest in a long line of wild and improbable finishes.

Of the storylines that will gather the attention Sunday, most flavorful to many will be Bubba Watson’s pursuit of a fourth Travelers Championship. His love of TPC River Highlands was tested on a roller-coaster back nine – bogeys at 11, 14 and 16 countered by birdies at 15 and 17 – and brought the final-round picture into focus.