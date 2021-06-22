“Yes, he wants to be a great player but he wants to be a great man,” said Watson’s longtime caddie, Ted Scott. “At the end of the day, would you rather be known for the wins or how you help people? As a Christian man, he recognizes that golf is not the most important thing.”

Watson drove by the dealership, now known as Sandy and Bubba’s Milton Chevrolet, as a teenager on the way to the golf course, eyeing the Corvettes each time he passed by. He remembers Sansing not just from the commercials with circus animals but for his sponsorship of the affordable junior tournaments that gave Watson his first taste of competition.

“It isn’t about money,” Watson says. “It’s about helping a community be successful. The people I partner with in business, they all want to give back. It’s about helping the community that helped raise me and become who I am.”

It was a community that needed help.

As recently as 2010, Historic Palafox Street, one of downtown’s main thoroughfares, was full of boarded-up buildings. The population was on the decline. Watson’s return to northwest Florida sent a strong message about a region that had endured difficult times.

“For five decades, we had been exporting talent. It wasn’t because of affordability. It was a lack of opportunity,” said Quint Studer, the Wahoos’ majority owner. “When Bubba came back, it said, ‘If Bubba can come back, I can too.’”