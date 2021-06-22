-
How to watch the Travelers Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- TPC River Highlands is the site once again for the Travelers Championship. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Travelers Championship takes place Thursday from TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. The star-studded field includes defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson
(tee times)
Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau
(tee times)
Garrick Higgo, Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman
(tee times)
Stewart Cink, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
(tee times)
