Expert Picks: Travelers Championship
June 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Patrick Cantlay is one of the favorites entering the Travelers Championship. (Harry How/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Travelers Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 38th
26,638
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 63rd
26,567
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 95th
26,488
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 167th
26,534
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,780th
24,282
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,318th
21,261
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 340th
725
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,990th 703 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 2,083rd
702
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,025th
693
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 7,084th
585
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 8,171st
0
