Power Rankings: Travelers Championship
June 21, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Bubba Watson is one to watch at the Travelers Championship. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
After the stress, decompress.
It’s valuable advice for anyone pursuing balance but it’s also the objective for the 56 golfers who made the cross-country trip from the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines to this week’s Travelers Championship. What they’ll find at TPC River Highlands is the easiest par 70 of the 2019-20 season.
So, the breeze you feel isn’t courtesy of Mother Nature, it’s the collective exhale as the PGA TOUR descends in central Connecticut. However, come the weekend, tension again will rise, as will the intensity of the wind. Scroll past the projected contenders for more.
POWER RANKINGS: TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Mackenzie HughesEven if he didn’t share the 54-hole lead and finish T15 at the U.S. Open, he may have wedged in here. The Canuck is 4-for-4 with a scoring average of 68.19 and a personal-best T3 last year.Even if he didn’t share the 54-hole lead and finish T15 at the U.S. Open, he may have wedged in here. The Canuck is 4-for-4 with a scoring average of 68.19 and a personal-best T3 last year. 14 Rickie FowlerGiven the timing of Monday’s news that he’s going to become a first-time father in November, perhaps his recent surge (T8, PGA; T11, Memorial) reflects the phenomenon of the Nappy Factor.Given the timing of Monday’s news that he’s going to become a first-time father in November, perhaps his recent surge (T8, PGA; T11, Memorial) reflects the phenomenon of the Nappy Factor. 13 Brendan SteeleRespected as a horse for the course where he’s expected to reconnect with form. Hasn’t missed an edition since his rookie season of 2011. Two top 10s among six top 15s and eight top 25s.Respected as a horse for the course where he’s expected to reconnect with form. Hasn’t missed an edition since his rookie season of 2011. Two top 10s among six top 15s and eight top 25s. 12 Stewart CinkTPC River Highlands has served as the stage for two of his PGA TOUR titles, including his first-ever in 1997. He prevailed at Harbour Town for the third time just two months ago.TPC River Highlands has served as the stage for two of his PGA TOUR titles, including his first-ever in 1997. He prevailed at Harbour Town for the third time just two months ago. 11 Abraham AncerIn the last two editions, he’s finished a respective T8 and T11 with a scoring average of 67.13. His tee-to-green precision is elite. Recently connected five top 20s that included a trio of top 10s.In the last two editions, he’s finished a respective T8 and T11 with a scoring average of 67.13. His tee-to-green precision is elite. Recently connected five top 20s that included a trio of top 10s. 10 Scottie SchefflerRapidly proving that majors ain’t no big deal with a T4, T19, T18, T8 and T7 in them as a TOUR member. Led last week’s U.S. Open in Strokes Gained: Putting and putting: birdies-or-better.Rapidly proving that majors ain’t no big deal with a T4, T19, T18, T8 and T7 in them as a TOUR member. Led last week’s U.S. Open in Strokes Gained: Putting and putting: birdies-or-better. 9 Keegan BradleyThe first of two “home games” for the native New Englander, he came closest with a four-stroke defeat for a T2 in 2019. Overall, he’s 9-for-10. Consistently strong form throughout 2021.The first of two “home games” for the native New Englander, he came closest with a four-stroke defeat for a T2 in 2019. Overall, he’s 9-for-10. Consistently strong form throughout 2021. 8 Brian HarmanTimely performances have yielded multiple exemptions into premier events for months, and he hasn’t squandered them. Seven top 20s since THE PLAYERS. Three top 10s at the Travelers.Timely performances have yielded multiple exemptions into premier events for months, and he hasn’t squandered them. Seven top 20s since THE PLAYERS. Three top 10s at the Travelers. 7 Patrick ReedHe’s been a fixture at the Travelers since it was one of his successful stints at four-spotting in 2012. Overall, he’s 6-for-9 with four top 25s. Five top 20s in last seven starts, including three majors.He’s been a fixture at the Travelers since it was one of his successful stints at four-spotting in 2012. Overall, he’s 6-for-9 with four top 25s. Five top 20s in last seven starts, including three majors. 6 Paul CaseyEdged here twice by Bubba Watson, first in a playoff in 2015 and again by three in 2018, the Brit is 6-for-6 with four top fives and a scoring average of 67.17. Top 10s in last three starts worldwide.Edged here twice by Bubba Watson, first in a playoff in 2015 and again by three in 2018, the Brit is 6-for-6 with four top fives and a scoring average of 67.17. Top 10s in last three starts worldwide. 5 Patrick CantlayFedExCup points leader. This is the 10-year anniversary of a second-round 60 as an amateur. Since, he’s 3-for-5 with three top 15s, all since 2018. Won earlier this month at Muirfield Village.FedExCup points leader. This is the 10-year anniversary of a second-round 60 as an amateur. Since, he’s 3-for-5 with three top 15s, all since 2018. Won earlier this month at Muirfield Village. 4 Kevin StreelmanThe No. 2 in all-time earnings was the runner-up last year. His walk-off run of seven birdies for a one-stroke title in 2014 is legendary. Four straight top 20s upon arrival; T15 at Torrey Pines.The No. 2 in all-time earnings was the runner-up last year. His walk-off run of seven birdies for a one-stroke title in 2014 is legendary. Four straight top 20s upon arrival; T15 at Torrey Pines. 3 Dustin JohnsonSeeking to successfully defend a title for just the second time in his career (2010, Pebble Beach). Doesn’t need to wield the driver as often. Chased a T10 at Congaree with a T19 at Torrey Pines.Seeking to successfully defend a title for just the second time in his career (2010, Pebble Beach). Doesn’t need to wield the driver as often. Chased a T10 at Congaree with a T19 at Torrey Pines. 2 Bryson DeChambeauShould turn the page quickly after a late tumble at Torrey Pines (T26). Since his Travelers debut in 2016, he’s 5-for-5 (with top 10s in 2018, 2019 and 2020) and a scoring average of 67.70.Should turn the page quickly after a late tumble at Torrey Pines (T26). Since his Travelers debut in 2016, he’s 5-for-5 (with top 10s in 2018, 2019 and 2020) and a scoring average of 67.70. 1 Bubba WatsonAll-time earnings leader of the tournament with three wins and a T2 among eight top 25s. His margin of $2.08M over Kevin Streelman in second is the same as Streelman’s over the next 60.All-time earnings leader of the tournament with three wins and a T2 among eight top 25s. His margin of $2.08M over Kevin Streelman in second is the same as Streelman’s over the next 60.
Brooks Koepka, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Tony Finau and Joaquin Niemann will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
The Travelers Championship is in the parade of checkpoints that have served as default anniversaries throughout the 2020-21 season. And it’s not insignificant for it was the 2020 edition that marked the first tournament that wasn’t canceled or rescheduled after the three-month shutdown due to the pandemic. So, if you were searching for an example of what life was like when is began to return to what we considered as normal, this is it.
Those in the field of 156 at TPC River Highlands also will reconnect with what they consider to be familiar.
There haven’t been any changes to the stock par 70 that tips at just 6,841 yards. The four-inch primary rough is the same and the 5,000-square foot greens blanketed with Poa annua will be prepped to run to a TOUR-popular distance of 12 feet on the Stimpmeter.
Last year’s scoring average of 68.626 represented a nine-year low and was aided by the deepest field in tournament history, but it already was headed in that direction.
After not breaking the strength-of-field rating threshold (as determined by the Official World Golf Ranking) of 350 through 2017, it climbed to 446 and 436 in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but last year’s value was 623. Of course, with all touring professionals sidelined for an extended period of time, playing opportunities were coveted throughout the summer. However, the consistent, fair test of TPC River Highlands continues to attract top talent.
Favorable weather conditions are in store throughout the tournament. Rain early in the week could impact the Hartford Yard Goats’ series opener on Tuesday night when the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is planning to celebrate the Travelers Championship. By Thursday, clear and dry opening rounds of the tournament will be followed by the next threat of inclement weather on the weekend, but it’s forecast to be spotty as the winds kick up considerably. Daytime highs will be seasonable in the low 80s.
