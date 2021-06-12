-
How to watch Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 12, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Moving Day at Congaree will provide plenty of excitement. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree takes place Saturday from South Carolina. The one-time event takes the place for the RBC Canadian Open due to COVID-19 concerns in Canada.
Chesson Hadley leads with Dustin Johnson in contention two shots behind.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Tommy Fleetwood, Sungjae Im
(tee times)
Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker
(tee times)
