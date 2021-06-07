Golden ticket to college golf

She would get coaching from PGA professionals, on a Tom Fazio-designed course, with input from education and testing experts – including a seasoned college-placement professional. She and her mother, who had just picked her up from school to go play golf, were flabbergasted.

“I shot under par that day,” Cummins says. “I was on cloud nine. It was pretty cool.”

This week’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree will change the life of the player who wins it, but just as impactful will be CGGI, an all-expenses-paid golf immersive that prepares promising high schoolers to tee it up in college. The fifth season of the program will start when 15 new campers roll into Congaree on the Monday after the tournament.

“What I like about it is we’re helping kids make a decision to commit to education,” says CGGI Executive Program Director Bruce Davidson. “Education is the key. Going to university to play a sport gets you in the door, and if you can manage an athletic timetable as well as studies, it teaches you so much about time management, discipline, and all that goes along with that.”

Cummins flew from Belfast to Heathrow – where she met up with other campers and two Congaree ambassadors – and then flew the rest of the way to South Carolina.

She reports an almost mystical quality about being driven through the gates – like rolling up Augusta National’s Magnolia Lane. (Not bad for a first visit to America.) She showed up with a set of hand-me-down men’s clubs with extra-stiff shafts and was promptly fitted for a new set of PINGs – a fantasy-camp-like experience that is very real at CGGI.

Kayleigh Franklin of the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) gives each camper an assessment and personalized exercises. Davidson, who worked under Dick Harmon at Houston’s River Oaks Country Club, and John McNeely, who learned from Claude Harmon at Winged Foot, handle instruction along with fellow world-class teachers Katherine Doyle and Jason Baile.

Matt Cuccaro, Director of Performance at Georgia’s Sea Island Resort, offers guidance on the mental aspect. Kids work on test-taking and college-admissions essays, and consult with Lorne Kelly, a Walker Cup player for Great Britain & Ireland who ran a business that helped place European kids in American universities. “He has like 2,200 college coaches on speed dial,” Davidson says.

“It made me decide that going to America to play golf was something I’d like to do, if it was possible,” Cummins says. “We went through SATs and stuff, what it takes to get into college in America, which was good because our exams back home aren’t multiple choice. Lorne told me that a DII size school might be the best fit and put us in touch. From the first call I knew.”

Ford, who led Atlanta’s Drew Charter to its historic state title in 2019 and now plays for North Carolina A&T, a historically Black college and university, describes the week as unlike any golf camp he’d ever seen. His full fitting, driver to wedges, was a first for him, and the course and accommodations were spectacular. The atmosphere gave him a taste of what playing college golf would be like.

“They didn’t treat us like kids,” he says. “They treated like we were already student-athletes. They gave us that responsibility. Workouts and yoga every morning. They expected us to be on time, be punctual, give it our all when we practiced or played.”

Some but not all of the Congaree kids come from the First Tee. That goes for Ford, who played with partner Billy Andrade in the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

Beggs, who is an alumnus of First Tee chapters in Baltimore, Maryland, and Charleston, South Carolina, once considered quitting golf. Her father, Chris, died in a motorcycle accident in Baltimore five years ago. Kharynton, who had been living with her mother, Teia, in South Carolina, and had just gotten home from a First Tee leadership academy in Minnesota, was shattered.

“I was doing really well before the accident,” she says. “I was at that leadership academy, which I was so excited about. I had just finished freshman year of high school. After the accident I went into a state of denial, kept doing everything I was doing before, went right back into it.