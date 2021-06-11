  • GROUND RULES

    Mark Hensby gets 10-shot penalty at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

    Self-reported his accidental violation of One Ball Rule on front nine

  • Mark Hensby has eyes on the PGA TOUR Champions as he approaches his 50th birthday at the end of June. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)Mark Hensby has eyes on the PGA TOUR Champions as he approaches his 50th birthday at the end of June. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)