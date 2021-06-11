  • Chesson Hadley surprises at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

    Halfway leader had missed 10 cuts in last 12 starts, including five straight

  Chesson Hadley is off to a torrid pace with opening rounds of 65-66 at Congaree. (Mike Wolfe/PGA TOUR)