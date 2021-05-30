-
How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 30, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- A view of the 18th hole green at Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Sunday from Colonial Country Club. Jordan Spieth leads by one with Jason Kokrak, Sergio Garcia and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Justin Thomas, Henrik Norlander
(tee times)
Daniel Berger, Matt Wallace
(tee times)
MUST READS
Fan favorite Jordan Spieth seeks another win at Charles Schwab Challenge
Mark Russell, Slugger White team up one last time at Colonial
Win probabilities: Charles Schwab Challenge
Top 10 moments in Charles Schwab Challenge history
How Leonard bucked conventional wisdom to build Colonial
CALL OF THE DAY
