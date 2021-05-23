‘Everybody tried to discourage him’

Marvin Leonard’s first dalliance with golf was not particularly pleasant. It happened in 1922 at Glen Garden Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. No word on what he shot that day, but just know this -- it reportedly took a half-decade before his next round.

“It seemed like a mighty silly game,” Leonard once explained to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “and I had no time for silly pastimes.”

Trying golf again in the late 1920s, Leonard finally embraced it. He began playing regularly at Glen Garden – Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson were among the caddies – and also joined another local club, River Crest. He usually shot in the low 80s.

The retail merchant also spent summers playing golf in Colorado and California, appreciating the smooth, soft putting surfaces. Curious about the type of grass being used, he made an inquiry on one of those trips. The response? Bentgrass.

And that’s when Leonard came up with an idea that seemed even sillier than the game he once described: He wanted to bring bentgrass greens to his hometown.

At the time, bermudagrass was the native grass of choice for putting surfaces in Texas, since it could withstand the cruel summer temperatures. But Leonard was often frustrated with the hops and bumps he encountered on his putts. He liked the true roll of bentgrass; smooth greens helped him occasionally break 80.

And he did not believe that bentgrass was too fragile for Texas. He had even seen it at Glen Garden. There was a small patch of bentgrass on the 18th green, and he remembered the surface. He also remembered that it received little attention. He tried to convert his doubters – of which there were many, including the governing board at River Crest. It was not easy.

He approached the club with an offer – let him convert a handful of greens to bentgrass. He would pay for everything, and if the experiment did not work, he would pay to return the greens to bermudagrass.

His offer was refused, but Leonard did not go away quietly. He continued to press the board. In the midst of the Great Depression, though, it was difficult to justify any move that had the hint of risk.

“The story goes that they said, ‘Well, Marvin, if you’re so hell-bent on it, why don’t you go build your own golf course?’” his daughter, Marty Leonard, told the Star-Telegram. “He did.”

Indeed, he did.

His new club would be called Colonial.