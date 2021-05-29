Fan favorite Jordan Spieth seeks another win at Charles Schwab Challenge

Spieth and Kokrak made seven birdies and no bogeys on the back nine Saturday to separate themselves from the field. Spieth is at 15-under 195 (63-66-66), while Kokrak is 14 under par (65-65-66). The next-closest competitor is Sergio Garcia, who’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of his win here. He’s 10 under par. The two players tied for fourth – Ian Poulter and Sebastian Munoz – trail by seven.

Few courses fit Spieth better than this classic layout in Fort Worth. He won here in 2016 and has two runners-up. He’s finished outside the top 15 just once in eight appearances here.

The two players in the final group, Spieth and Kokrak, are each trying to become the third player to win multiple times this season, as well. Spieth is seeking a second title in Texas after winning last month’s Valero Texas Open to snap a winless streak that lasted nearly four years. Kokrak, 36, earned his first title in the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK.

“I walked off the (13th) green and I was like, ‘Well, I'm definitely not the favorite here this week,’ Kokrak said. “He's a Texas guy. I'm an Ohio guy. It's fun. The crowds are crazy. But it's fun to have a local kid and play well and him be in the last group, and I'd be more than happy to spoil it for him tomorrow.”

Tickets to this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge include all-you-can-eat food and drink. The unlimited refreshments have undoubtedly added some enthusiasm to the crowds pulling for the kid who grew up next door in Dallas. Their cheers provide a stark contrast to last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, which was the first event after the TOUR’s 91-day hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no fans on-site, though some watched from the streets that surround Colonial.

“What a difference a year makes,” Spieth said.

The same can be said about his game. He entered the final round of last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge in second place, just one shot off the lead. He was still in the midst of his winless drought and his swing changes struggled to hold up under pressure. He shot a final-round 71 to finish 10th. He finished 107th in last year’s FedExCup, the worst season of his career.

Spieth, who has seven top-10s this season, arrived at Colonial ranked ninth in the this season’s standings. The 2015 FedExCup champion could overtake the top spot with a win Sunday.

Spieth’s ball-striking has been a strength this season. His rejuvenated iron play has been the key to his success this spring. He fought it a bit Saturday, though. He made his first bogey of the week at the fifth hole but rebounded with a birdie at the next. Another bogey at 8 was followed by a good par save at the ninth hole, where he wedged to 12 feet after punching out of the trees.

“That was rather big for me to make the turn at 1 under feeling like I had got away with a couple,” he said.

He shot a bogey-free 32 on the back nine but it was evident that he was trying to figure things out. He was rehearsing swings walking down the fairway and on the putting green and after hitting his shots. He would take the club to the top with a bent left elbow, then drop the shaft on his right shoulder to mimic the feel of “shallowing out” in the transition.