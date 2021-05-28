-
Win probabilities: Charles Schwab Challenge
May 28, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Jason Kokrak recorded a 5-under 65 on Friday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
2021 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jordan Spieth (1, -11, 43.9%)
2. Jason Kokrak (2, -10, 18.0%)
3. Sergio Garcia (T3, -8, 5.8%)
4. Charley Hoffman (T6, -7, 5.1%)
5. Patton Kizzire (T3, -8, 4.3%)
6. Sebastian Munoz (T3, -8, 3.8%)
7. Collin Morikawa (T11, -5, 3.0%)
8. Adam Hadwin (T6, -7, 2.2%)
9. Maverick McNealy (T6, -7, 2.2%)
10. Brian Harman (T11, -5, 1.9%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Sebastian Munoz +5.3
Around the Green: Adam Hadwin +2.7
Approach the Green: Harold Varner III +3.8
Off-the-tee: Justin Thomas +2.0
Total: Charley Hoffman +7.4
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Charles Schwab Challenge, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.