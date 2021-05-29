-
How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Colonial Country Club hosts the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Saturday from Colonial Country Club. Jordan Spieth leads by one with Jason Kokrak, Sebastián Muñoz, Sergio Garcia, Patton Kizzire and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Matt Kuchar, Jhonattan Vegas
(tee times)
Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis
(tee times)
