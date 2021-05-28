-
How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Colonial Country Club is once again the site of the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Friday from Colonial Country Club. The grouping of Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger will have the crowd's attention, but plenty of other stars will be in the field including Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Ryan Palmer, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner and Will Zalatoris.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Ryan Palmer, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner
(tee times)
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel
(tee times)
Phil Mickelson, Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth
(tee times)
Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann
(tee times)
