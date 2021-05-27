Jordan Spieth rolls to bogey-free 63 at Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas – Few could find fault with Jordan Spieth’s putting stroke, but the former FedExCup champion said a “somewhat significant” change was needed before this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.



It worked. Spieth was impeccable with the putter en route to a bogey-free 63 that gave him a three-shot lead after Thursday’s morning wave at Colonial Country Club.



RELATED: Full leaderboard | Tee times | Spieth reacts to Mickelson's historic win

“I just needed to do a bit of adjustment in my stroke feel on some bad tendencies I got into,” Spieth said. “Cameron (McCormick, Spieth’s instructor) … was able to really pinpoint a way to get a stroke feel that left me just a little more comfortable over it.”

A lack of confidence was causing Spieth to leave putts about a foot short of his target. Spieth finished 30th in last week’s PGA Championship despite ranking 69th in Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.55) among the 81 players who made the cut. He’s 48th in that statistic this season.

He gained more than 4 strokes on the greens Thursday, missing just one of the 18 putts he faced from inside 20 feet. He was 3 for 3 from 5-10 feet, missed just one of the four putts he faced from 10-15 feet and made a 19-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole.

He started the day with a 12-foot birdie putt on his opening hole, the par-4 10th. He added birdies at 12 and 17 to shoot 32 on the front nine. Another birdied at No. 2 got him to 4 under before he birdied his final three holes, including a chip-in on the par-3 eighth hole.