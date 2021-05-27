-
Highlights
Cut prediction: Charles Schwab Challenge
-
-
May 27, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Daniel Berger's wedge to 5 feet seals birdie at Charles Schwab
2021 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +0.88 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.88
Afternoon wave: +0.88
Current cutline (top 65 and ties)
68 players at +1 or better (T57)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 over par: 41.2%
2. E: 28.8%
3. 2 over par: 19.7%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jordan Spieth (T1, -7, 31.0%)
2. Sergio Garcia (T1, -7, 13.4%)
3. Jason Kokrak (T3, -5, 7.2%)
4. Daniel Berger (T14, -2, 3.9%)
5. Patrick Reed (T14, -2, 3.4%)
6. Collin Morikawa (T24, -1, 2.7%)
7. Brandt Snedeker (T5, -4, 2.6%)
8. Adam Hadwin (T5, -4, 2.6%)
9. Tony Finau (T24, -1, 2.4%)
10. Cameron Tringale (T8, -3, 2.2%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Charles Schwab Challenge, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.