How to watch PGA Championship, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
May 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Kiawah Island is the site for the 2021 PGA Championship. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the PGA Championship will take place Sunday from Kiawah Island. Phil Mickelson leads by one after 54 holes with history in his sights with two-time PGA champ Brooks Koepka joining him in the final group. Mickelson could become the oldest major winner ever and the first player to win a major championship after the age of 50.
Here's everything you need to follow the final round action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Bonus: Thursday-Friday, Featured Group #1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+), Thursday-Friday, Featured Group #2, #3, #4, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Saturday-Sunday, Featured Group #1, #2, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+), Featured Group #3, #4, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+).
Radio: Thursday – Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (on SiriusXM 208, XM 92. Not available on PGA TOUR Digital platforms).
NOTE: The PGA of America, who owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the PGA Championship website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
