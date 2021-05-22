  • Jordan Spieth Slam chances dwindle at PGA Championship

    Flirted with low round, but will likely be too far back after 68

  • Jordan Spieth recorded a 4-under 68 on Saturday at the PGA Championship. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Jordan Spieth recorded a 4-under 68 on Saturday at the PGA Championship. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)