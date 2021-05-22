Jordan Spieth Slam chances dwindle at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Jordan Spieth, who was going for the career Grand Slam at the 103th PGA Championship at Kiawah, shot a third-round 68 to get to even par for the tournament.

He rued several missed chances and will likely be too far back to contend for the victory, which would have given him all four men’s major titles – a distinction held by only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

RELATED: Full leaderboard | Nine Things to Know: Kiawah Island

“You know, I chipped in and made a long par putt on 15, so I can't really say that it should have been a lot lower,” Spieth said after hitting just nine greens but getting up and down for par eight times. “But this is a round where I'm walking up the 18th going, man, this could have been special today. I had four or five really with no pace on it lip out today. Obviously had a couple go in.

“But it felt like one of those really good 6-, 7-under rounds that ended up being 4,” he added.