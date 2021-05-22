  • Phil Mickelson shaky but takes one-shot lead at PGA Championship

    Survives uneven back nine; would become oldest-ever men’s major champion

  • Phil Mickelson would become the first player to win a men&apos;s major after the age of 50. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)Phil Mickelson would become the first player to win a men's major after the age of 50. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)