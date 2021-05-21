-
Win probabilities: PGA Championship
May 21, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2021 PGA Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Louis Oosthuizen (T1, -5, 19.4%)
2. Brooks Koepka (3, -4, 11.2%)
3. Hideki Matsuyama (T4, -3, 9.9%)
4. Phil Mickelson (T1, -5, 8.0%)
5. Corey Conners (T7, -2, 4.9%)
6. Bryson DeChambeau (T12, -1, 4.7%)
7. Paul Casey (T7, -2, 3.9%)
8. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (T4, -3, 3.4%)
9. Sungjae Im (T7, -2, 3.4%)
10. Joaquin Niemann (T12, -1, 3.0%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Brian Gay +4.1
Around the Green: Tyrrell Hatton +4.2
Approach the Green: Antoine Rozner +5.0
Off-the-tee: Joaquin Niemann +2.3
Total: Louis Oosthuizen +7.5
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the PGA Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.