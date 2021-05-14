-
How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 2 begins Friday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson takes place Friday from TPC Craig Ranch. The all-Texan group of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris has been popular with the fans, and top players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are competing. Sung Kang is the defending champion from 2019. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
(tee times)
Sung Kang, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm
(tee times)
Bryson DeChambeau, Marc Leishman, Sam Burns
(tee times)
Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Champ
(tee times)
